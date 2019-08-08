Mumbai hotel’s sweet gesture for guest dinning alone is winning hearts online

Having a meal after a hectic day is one of the few pleasures in life that one likes to enjoy. But it’s not that great if you’re away from home for work and eating alone. So, a sweet gesture by a five-star hotel in Mumbai recently to make sure their guest doesn’t feel lonely is melting hearts online.

Prakash Mallya, MD at Intel India, Sales and Marketing Group was recently in Mumbai when he stopped at Trident, Bandra Kurla at one of their restaurants for a quick meal. Spotting the customer alone at the table, the staff placed a fishbowl to ensure the guest had some company.

Delighted by the gesture, Mallya shared a photo and wrote wrote, “The hotel staff come by to leave this on my table as company given I was eating alone. So nice & thoughtful and something that’s never happened in all my travel thus far😊!”

Land in Mumbai, walk into the hotel restaurant for a quick meal. The hotel staff come by to leave this on my table as company given I was eating alone. So nice & thoughtful and something that’s never happened in all my travel thus far😊! #CustomerExperience pic.twitter.com/YCsL5riQWK — Prakash Mallya (@PrakashMallya) August 7, 2019

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online and many were touched by the thoughtful gesture, with some saying they all need an Antonia in their life!

The unwavering spirit of #Mumbai. Million $$ Gold fish https://t.co/TLg8Ti4ai8 — Jigesh Shah (@Interactivefy) August 8, 2019

Awwwwweeeee….. — debjani ghosh (@debjani_ghosh_) August 8, 2019

what did she eat :-) — rneelmani (@rneelmani) August 8, 2019

lovely thought…… — Gurprit SS (@ss_gurprit) August 8, 2019

They gave me one at @ITCHotels when I said my room was too quiet. :) — Anubhuti Krishna (@anubhutikrishna) August 8, 2019

Superb! — Srihari Gopinath (@srihari_g) August 8, 2019

Meaningful gesture…Nice — Mahesh Gupta (@MaheshGuptaBJP) August 8, 2019

Reacting to the tweet, Trident Bandra Kurla wrote:

“At Trident Bandra Kurla – a large part of the clientele involves guests travelling on business who frequently dine alone. This delightful gesture of placing a fish bowl on the table is to keep guests engaged, thus adding a personal touch to their meal experience,” the hotel spokesperson said in a statement.