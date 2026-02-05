A bunch of birthday balloons triggers explosion in a Mumbai high-rise, CCTV video goes viral

The woman seen in the video has sustained burn injuries on her arm, neck, and stomach

A minor blast inside a residential building’s elevator in Mumbai briefly caused panic after a bunch of balloons caught fire, an incident captured on CCTV and now circulating online.

The footage shows a woman entering the lift with a small trolley, followed closely by a man holding multiple balloons stuffed inside a large polythene bag. Within moments of the doors closing, the balloons suddenly ignite, triggering a flash explosion inside the confined space. Flames are seen flaring up and briefly engulfing the CCTV camera before the doors reopen. Seconds later, the woman and two men rush out of the elevator as the fire subsides.