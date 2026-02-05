A bunch of birthday balloons triggers explosion in a Mumbai high-rise, CCTV video goes viral

A minor blast inside a residential building’s elevator in Mumbai briefly caused panic after a bunch of balloons caught fire, an incident captured on CCTV and now circulating online.
The footage shows a woman entering the lift with a small trolley, followed closely by a man holding multiple balloons stuffed inside a large polythene bag. Within moments of the doors closing, the balloons suddenly ignite, triggering a flash explosion inside the confined space. Flames are seen flaring up and briefly engulfing the CCTV camera before the doors reopen. Seconds later, the woman and two men rush out of the elevator as the fire subsides.
📍 Mumbai, Maharashtra: Gas-filled balloons caught fire and exploded inside a residential lift in Goregaon. CCTV shows sudden flames, panic, and a narrow escape. Two injured. Safety ignored, danger invited. pic.twitter.com/I6NHrzEvpF
According to a Times of India report, the woman seen in the video has been identified as 21-year-old student Himani Tapriya, who sustained burn injuries on her arm, neck, and stomach when several gas-filled balloons exploded inside the lift at Anmol Tower in Goregaon (West) on Monday night. The police said she was immediately provided medical assistance and is now out of danger.
The Goregaon police have registered a case of negligence against T K Jaiswal, the owner of the shop from where the balloons were sourced. His employee, Raju Kumar Mahato, 32, who was delivering the balloons, also suffered burn injuries in the incident.
“Jaiswal has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 125 (negligence) and has been served a notice. He did not provide safety instructions to the delivery person, which led to the incident,” an officer from the Goregaon police station said. The officer added that Mahato was carrying “around 10 to 12 gas-filled balloons that were ordered by a building resident, Arpit Jain, for a birthday celebration in his family.”
Tapriya, who is originally from Surat, had just arrived in Mumbai to visit her aunt when the incident occurred. The police said she had alleged that the explosion was the result of careless handling and a lack of safety measures, claiming the delivery worker had not been given any protective equipment or guidance.
