‘My child’s 55 marks are greater than 95’: Mumbai family celebrates son’s result with marksheet cake

In a country where board exam scores often become a source of stress, comparisons, and sky-high expectations, one family in Mumbai chose to celebrate something far more important—their son’s happiness.
Mohammed Zaid scored 55 per cent in his school exams, and instead of disappointment, his family marked the occasion with a special celebration. They even got a customised cake made to look like his marksheet.
The cake carried Zaid’s name, his parents’ names, roll number and his marks in each subject — 57 in English, 44 in Marathi, 56 in Hindi, 59 in Mathematics, 55 in Science and Technology, and 49 in Social Sciences. Overall, he scored 276 out of 500. In the viral video, family members can be seen cheering as Zaid walks in smiling before cutting the cake amid applause.
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The heartwarming gesture struck a chord online, with many people saying encouragement from parents matters more than marks. “Congrats buddy…don’t worry about marks, they don’t define your future,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Brooooo 55 per cent main itna celebration itni izzat to Mujhe 84 pe bhi nhi mili thee (I didn’t get this treatment even when I scored 84 per cent).”
“This is how every parent should celebrate,” read another comment, while someone else wrote, “Song and bond in family, even when the situation is bad.”
One user even shared, “I scored 95 per cent in Class 10 and 94.8 per cent in Class 12, but never received this kind of treatment.”
As the video gained attention, Ruksar Patel, a member of Zaid’s family who shared the clip online, explained the reason behind the celebration. “For me, my child’s 55 marks are greater than 95 or 85. Instead of scolding him or making him feel bad, I want to keep him happy so that he never feels less than anyone else. There are many parents who have lost their children after saying hurtful things like this,” she said.