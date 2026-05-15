‘My child’s 55 marks are greater than 95’: Mumbai family celebrates son’s result with marksheet cake

The cake carried Zaid’s name, his parents’ names, roll number and his marks in each subject (Source: ruksarpatel19/Instagram)

In a country where board exam scores often become a source of stress, comparisons, and sky-high expectations, one family in Mumbai chose to celebrate something far more important—their son’s happiness.

Mohammed Zaid scored 55 per cent in his school exams, and instead of disappointment, his family marked the occasion with a special celebration. They even got a customised cake made to look like his marksheet.

The cake carried Zaid’s name, his parents’ names, roll number and his marks in each subject — 57 in English, 44 in Marathi, 56 in Hindi, 59 in Mathematics, 55 in Science and Technology, and 49 in Social Sciences. Overall, he scored 276 out of 500. In the viral video, family members can be seen cheering as Zaid walks in smiling before cutting the cake amid applause.