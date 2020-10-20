Patients and healthcare workers perform garba at COVID-19 facility, get praise on social media

Video shows mask clad men and woman performing Garba to Bollywood songs. The video also showed health workers, donning protective gear joining the patients.

A video of patients and healthcare workers at a Covid-19 facility in Mumbai performing the traditional garba dance during the period of Navratri is being widely shared on social media.

News agency PTI reported that the video was recorded at a jumbo COVID-19 facility of the city’s civic body in the northwestern suburb of Goregaon.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI shows mask-clad men and woman performing the garba to Bollywood songs and accompanying them are healthcare workers in protective gear.

The commissioner of the civic body, Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI that the video had been recorded at a Covid-19 centre but it hadn’t been organised by the facility.

Chahal said the patients were celebrating on their own in the ward along with health workers, and they were feeling happy and good.

“As it was a sign of happiness, the doctors inside (the facility) allowed them to celebrate,” Chahal said, quoting the facility dean.

The Maharashtra government has appealed to people to hold health and blood donation camps instead of Navaratri festivities, as part of the ‘Majhe Kutumb Majhi Jajbabdari (My Family My Responsibility)’ initiative. In Gujarat, all public garba events have been banned this Navratri. But with such events being restricted to homes, virtual contests and other alternatives are being conducted in the state this Navratri.

(With inputs from PTI)

