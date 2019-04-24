Video: Netizens can’t stop gushing over Mumbai couple’s version of ‘Kothe Te Aa’

Toggle Menu
On their wedding day, the bride and the groom -- Veena and Anant -- sang their own version of the popular song Kothe Te Aa by singers Jagjit and Chitra Singh. Once shared online, the video went viral in no time, with many gushing over the cute couple.

On their wedding day, the bride and the groom — Veena and Anant — sang their own version of the popular song Kothe Te Aa by singers Jagjit and Chitra Singh.

From interesting photoshoots to elaborate dance videos, over the years couples have found fascinating ways to make their marriage day special. Yet again, a newly married couple from Mumbai found a way to stand out from the rest, and it did not take long for their experiment to go viral.

On their wedding day, the bride and the groom — Veena and Anant — sang their own version of the popular song Kothe Te Aa by singers Jagjit and Chitra Singh.  The video went viral online in no time, with many gushing over the cute couple. The full video was later shared by the groom along with a tweet thanking people for all the love and blessings the newlyweds received.

Watch the video here:

“My lovely wife, @veenaparasher and me, singing on our Wedding.
We want to thank all of you for the love, blessings and messages that we had been receiving since yesterday after our video has been shared on Social Media.”

