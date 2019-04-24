Video: Netizens can’t stop gushing over Mumbai couple’s version of ‘Kothe Te Aa’

From interesting photoshoots to elaborate dance videos, over the years couples have found fascinating ways to make their marriage day special. Yet again, a newly married couple from Mumbai found a way to stand out from the rest, and it did not take long for their experiment to go viral.

On their wedding day, the bride and the groom — Veena and Anant — sang their own version of the popular song Kothe Te Aa by singers Jagjit and Chitra Singh. The video went viral online in no time, with many gushing over the cute couple. The full video was later shared by the groom along with a tweet thanking people for all the love and blessings the newlyweds received.

Watch the video here:

My lovely wife, @veenaparasher and me, singing on our Wedding.

We want to thank all of you for the love, blessings and messages that we had been receiving since yesterday after our video has been shared on Social Media/Whatsapp.

As requested, Sharing the original full Video here. pic.twitter.com/f28W8jHsRQ — Anant (@anantmt) April 21, 2019

“My lovely wife, @veenaparasher and me, singing on our Wedding.

We want to thank all of you for the love, blessings and messages that we had been receiving since yesterday after our video has been shared on Social Media.”

Hayee How Cute they both are ❤ https://t.co/MaJ8YzhaWI — Ne Ha (@nehayy88) April 24, 2019

Dancing at wedding seems so overrated after this. Try beating this delightful duo singing at their wedding 🎶 🎵 🎤 https://t.co/uqrhHhgv7k — ɒᴎɒꙅɒqu (@U_pasana) April 23, 2019

Chha gaye Veere 😎….stay blessed 👍 https://t.co/qCkQt8CssT — Sapt Rishi Singh (@SaptRishiSingh) April 23, 2019

Best thing I’ve seen all week ♥️ https://t.co/bstphAbmbs — Urooj Zia (@Farmwaali) April 23, 2019