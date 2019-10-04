This Mumbai couple run a food stall to support cook with paralysed husband

In our everyday lives, without the assistance and help of our daily helps many of us might feel a little lost. But how far will you go to help them in their time of crisis? Well, a Mumbai couple just went all out and helped their cook run a food stall as her husband recently fell ill and ended up being paralysed.

Looking for some breakfast on Gandhi Jayanti, Mumbai resident Dipali Bhatia spotted a food stall outside the Kandivali West railway station. A couple managing the stall had fresh offerings like upma, poha, idlis, parathas among other things.

After sampling some of the food from the menu, Bhatia was intrigued why a couple who seem to belong to well-to-do family was selling food on the streets, so, she asked and came across “one of my most inspiring act of kindness”.

The couple, both MBA graduates, was only selling breakfast to help their cook, who was going through a hard time. Talking to Bhatia, the couple said they were selling food cooked by their 55-year-old cook whose husband is paralysed.

According to the post, as the cook doesn’t have any proper financial aid at this age, the kind couple runs the breakfast stall from 4 am to 9:30 am before going to work.

Moved by the touching tale, she shared the story on Facebook along with a photo of the duo and the stall.

The heartwarming gesture touched many online and they showered love and praise on the couple for their amazing act of kindness.

IndianExpress.com has reached out to the couple running the stall and is awaiting a reply.