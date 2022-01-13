‘Very good job’: Mumbai cops win praise for rescuing drowning woman

The Mumbai Police are winning hearts on the internet after one of its teams rescued a 26-year-old woman, who accidentally fell into the sea while enjoying a boat ride near the Gateway of India over the weekend.

The video of the police force rescuing the woman has been doing rounds on social media. In the now-viral video, a boat can be seen speeding towards the spot where the woman fell off. A police officer is seen throwing a rope into the water at the woman wearing a life jacket.

Two people swimming along with her catch the rope and give it to the woman. Holding on to the rope, she reaches the rescue boat and can be seen trying to get into it.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A team of Coastal Police & Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India, Mumbai today. The woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/UQFOfMQ8oK — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

The incident happened on January 9 and according to an ANI report, the woman fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat. “A team of Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India, Mumbai today. The woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat,” ANI tweeted citing the Mumbai Police.

The video shared by ANI has garnered more than 68,000 views so far. Netizens lauded Mumbai Police for saving the woman’s life. “Very good job Mumbai police. This will reinforce people faith in Mumbai police,” commented a user.