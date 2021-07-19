scorecardresearch
Monday, July 19, 2021
Mumbai cop wins praise for helping father-daughter duo amid heavy rains

In the 15-second clip, the policeman is seen standing in knee-deep water and helping the injured man and his daughter reach a safe area at the Kandivali traffic chowk.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2021 2:25:28 pm
mumbai cop, mumbai rains, mumbai rain forecast, mumbai policeman saves father daughter viral video, trending, indian express, indian express news

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and flooded several streets, a policeman won praise for going beyond his duty to help a father-daughter duo stuck in the rain. A video of the heartwarming incident was shared by the official social media pages of the Mumbai Police, acknowledging the cop.

“You Can Count On Us! A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety,” read the caption of the post, which has now gone viral online. In the 15-second clip, the policeman is seen standing in knee-deep water and helping the injured man and his daughter reach a safe area at the Kandivali traffic chowk.

Watch the video here:

Shared along with the hashtag #AamhiDutyVarAhot, the clip has garnered over 49,000 views on Twitter and one lakh on Instagram, with many lauding the policeman and the Mumbai police.

“Hats off to the dedication. I always criticise Mumbai police but today I saw how they help without thinking of their families,” wrote a user while thanking the Mumbai police.

