Mumbai cop wins praise for helping father-daughter duo amid heavy rains

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and flooded several streets, a policeman won praise for going beyond his duty to help a father-daughter duo stuck in the rain. A video of the heartwarming incident was shared by the official social media pages of the Mumbai Police, acknowledging the cop.

“You Can Count On Us! A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety,” read the caption of the post, which has now gone viral online. In the 15-second clip, the policeman is seen standing in knee-deep water and helping the injured man and his daughter reach a safe area at the Kandivali traffic chowk.

Watch the video here:

You Can Count On Us! A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety.#AamhiDutyVarAhot pic.twitter.com/aiHrLrTRGG — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 18, 2021

Shared along with the hashtag #AamhiDutyVarAhot, the clip has garnered over 49,000 views on Twitter and one lakh on Instagram, with many lauding the policeman and the Mumbai police.

“Hats off to the dedication. I always criticise Mumbai police but today I saw how they help without thinking of their families,” wrote a user while thanking the Mumbai police.

Our hope is alive just coz of such persons … keep up the great work 👍🏻👌🏻😊 — Takshak Vora (@takshak3105) July 19, 2021

That’s a good deed. Salute — Bharatt Desai 🇮🇳 (@Bharattdesai) July 18, 2021

Proud of you Mumbai Police — Anand Dubey (@ANANDDUBEYK) July 18, 2021

There is substitute to a always available & dedicated mumbai police 👏🙏🏻💐

Big salute 🙋🏻‍♂️ — Sujay Ranade (@SujayRanade1) July 19, 2021

That’s the care and love sms delivered by Mumbai Police salute 💕 — 🇮🇳 Rohit Rajesh Upadhyay (@rohit_4464) July 18, 2021

Hat’s off to the dedication. I always criticise Mumbai police but today I saw how they help without thinking of their families. Thank you @MumbaiPolice — Sucheet Tanna 🇮🇳 (@iSucheetTanna) July 18, 2021