Mumbai cop wins praise for helping father-daughter duo amid heavy rains

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and flooded several streets, a policeman won praise for going beyond his duty to help a father-daughter duo stuck in the rain. A video of the heartwarming incident was shared by the official social media pages of the Mumbai Police, acknowledging the cop.
“You Can Count On Us! A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety,” read the caption of the post, which has now gone viral online. In the 15-second clip, the policeman is seen standing in knee-deep water and helping the injured man and his daughter reach a safe area at the Kandivali traffic chowk.
Watch the video here:
You Can Count On Us!
A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety.#AamhiDutyVarAhot pic.twitter.com/aiHrLrTRGG
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 18, 2021
Shared along with the hashtag #AamhiDutyVarAhot, the clip has garnered over 49,000 views on Twitter and one lakh on Instagram, with many lauding the policeman and the Mumbai police.
“Hats off to the dedication. I always criticise Mumbai police but today I saw how they help without thinking of their families,” wrote a user while thanking the Mumbai police.
Our hope is alive just coz of such persons … keep up the great work 👍🏻👌🏻😊
— Takshak Vora (@takshak3105) July 19, 2021
That’s a good deed. Salute
— Bharatt Desai 🇮🇳 (@Bharattdesai) July 18, 2021
Proud of you Mumbai Police
— Anand Dubey (@ANANDDUBEYK) July 18, 2021
There is substitute to a always available & dedicated mumbai police 👏🙏🏻💐
Big salute 🙋🏻♂️
— Sujay Ranade (@SujayRanade1) July 19, 2021
That’s the care and love sms delivered by Mumbai Police salute 💕
— 🇮🇳 Rohit Rajesh Upadhyay (@rohit_4464) July 18, 2021
Hat’s off to the dedication. I always criticise Mumbai police but today I saw how they help without thinking of their families. Thank you @MumbaiPolice
— Sucheet Tanna 🇮🇳 (@iSucheetTanna) July 18, 2021
Always counting on you ! Salute …
— Wg Cdr Gitika (R) 🇮🇳 (@gitika9) July 18, 2021
