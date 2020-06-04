scorecardresearch
‘Real hero’: Amid cyclone, Mumbai cop donates blood for 14-year-old, saves her life

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Shri Param Bir Singh shared the heartwarming story along with the picture of police constable Aakash Gaikwad.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 4, 2020 7:01:37 pm
maharashtra cyclone nisarga, mumbai police, mumbai police donates blood amid storm, Once shared, it did not take long for the post to go viral and be flooded with netizens thanking the policeman for his gesture.

On a day when Cyclone Nisarga made its landfall in Maharashtra, uprooting trees and blowing away electric poles, a heartwarming story of a Mumbai police constable saving the life of a 14-year-old who had to undergo an open heart surgery has gone viral.

The 14-year-old girl, who underwent an open heart surgery at the Hinduja Hospital on June 3, was in urgent need of A+ blood group. However, with no eligible person able to reach the hospital to donate blood due to the cyclone, unlikely help came from constable Akash Gaikwad.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Shri Param Bir Singh shared the story along with the picture of police constable.

“Commitment Level: A+. A 14-year old needed blood group A+ to undergo an open-heart surgery. When friends or family could not make it to the hospital due to #CycloneNisarga, PC Aakash Gaikwad donated blood,” he wrote. He further wished the young girl a healthy life.

Once shared, it did not take long for the post to go viral and be flooded with netizens thanking the policeman for his gesture.

