A Mumbai-based cook earning Rs 1.05 lakh a month through multiple assignments has sparked a conversation about financial security and income diversification.

In a LinkedIn post, Manuraaj Garg shared details of his cook’s earnings and compared his financial situation with that of some of his MBA- and IIT-educated friends, highlighting how a steady stream of work, multiple income sources and controlled expenses can contribute to financial stability.

Garg shared that the cook earns Rs 18,000 a month for preparing meals twice a day at his home. He also earns Rs 16,500 for cooking at a flat in the same building, while a larger family in the neighbourhood pays him Rs 38,000 to cook and manage kitchen-related responsibilities.

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The cook also takes up catering assignments at film sets during Friday night shoots, where he prepares meals for the crew. Each such assignment earns him Rs 7,500.

Together, these jobs bring his monthly income to approximately Rs 1.05 lakh. Garg added that the cook’s wife earns Rs 45,000 a month, taking their combined household income to around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Garg observed that despite earning higher salaries on paper, many professionals have to account for taxes, home loan EMIs and childcare expenses, which significantly reduce their disposable income.

“What’s actually left for the month is often his number – without the paper,” he wrote.

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Garg also pointed out that the cook’s earnings operate largely outside the conventional formal employment system. Unlike salaried professionals, he does not have a Form 16, tax deducted at source (TDS), or a cost-to-company (CTC) structure.

“His money has never met the system. No Form 16, no TDS, no CTC breakup, no ‘variable component’. Not because he’s hiding – the system was simply never built to see him,” Garg added.

Another advantage, according to Garg, is the cook’s diversified income. All his workplaces are within a two-kilometre radius, and he has four employers. Losing one assignment would therefore affect only a portion of his earnings rather than eliminate his entire income.

Garg further noted that the cook regularly receives enquiries for new assignments, with prospective employers willing to pay more for reliable service. He contrasted this with some of his IIT-educated friends, who struggle to receive responses from employers even after multiple rounds of interviews.

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First international holiday

Garg also highlighted the cook’s relatively modest lifestyle and spending habits. Unlike many professionals who feel pressured to maintain expensive lifestyles, buy cars or meet social expectations around schooling and appearances, the cook is careful about unnecessary expenses.

He does, however, have one notable indulgence: the latest iPhone Pro, which he purchased on EMI.

At 34, the cook is now planning his first international holiday with friends. The destination is Thailand, and the trip will also mark his first flight and his first passport.

Garg recalled discussing travel plans with him, sharing suggestions such as visiting Maya Bay, sampling local street food and renting a scooter. The conversation, he said, briefly went beyond the usual employer-employee relationship as the two exchanged travel stories and holiday plans.

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“For ten minutes, nobody was anybody’s employer – just two boys talking Thailand,” Garg wrote.

Concluding his post, Garg questioned conventional measures of financial success, arguing that income, job titles and professional qualifications do not always provide a complete picture of someone’s financial well-being.

“He is not poor. He is not rich. He is something our spreadsheets don’t have a column for: a man whose maths still works,” he added.

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The post has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “Well, no one’s stopping us from learning how to cook and clean and offer ourselves up for these jobs,” a user wrote. “The Thailand conversation is my favourite part. For those ten minutes, the employer-employee relationship disappeared. Just two people sharing stories and excitement!” another user commented.

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“So technically your cook only earns around 60% of what you said, and remaining is earned separately by his wife,” a third user reacted.