Stranger on bike clears way for ambulance stuck in Mumbai traffic jam, netizens praise gesture: ‘One-man traffic police’

Riding ahead of the ambulance, the biker began signalling to drivers to make way, carefully manoeuvring through the congestion

An emotional video shared by Mayur Bagul on Instagram has struck a chord with many online. In the clip, Bagul expressed heartfelt gratitude to a stranger who helped an ambulance carrying his ailing mother navigate through heavy traffic and reach the hospital on time.

According to Bagul, the incident took place on March 18 while he was trying to take his mother from Badlapur to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion. Their ambulance got caught in a massive traffic jam under a flyover, with vehicles inching forward and little space to move.

Amid the chaos, a biker stepped up and took it upon himself to help. Riding ahead of the ambulance, he began signalling to drivers to make way, carefully manoeuvring through the congestion. He would slow down when required, speed up to create gaps, and repeatedly look back to ensure the ambulance was keeping up.