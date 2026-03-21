Stranger on bike clears way for ambulance stuck in Mumbai traffic jam, netizens praise gesture: ‘One-man traffic police’

An emotional video shared by Mayur Bagul on Instagram has struck a chord with many online. In the clip, Bagul expressed heartfelt gratitude to a stranger who helped an ambulance carrying his ailing mother navigate through heavy traffic and reach the hospital on time.
According to Bagul, the incident took place on March 18 while he was trying to take his mother from Badlapur to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion. Their ambulance got caught in a massive traffic jam under a flyover, with vehicles inching forward and little space to move.
Amid the chaos, a biker stepped up and took it upon himself to help. Riding ahead of the ambulance, he began signalling to drivers to make way, carefully manoeuvring through the congestion. He would slow down when required, speed up to create gaps, and repeatedly look back to ensure the ambulance was keeping up.
For several minutes, he continued clearing a path lane by lane, almost functioning like a “one-man traffic police team,” as Bagul later described. Gradually, motorists started responding—some hesitantly at first, then more readily once they realised the urgency of the situation.
In his caption, Bagul reflected on the stranger’s selfless act, writing, “Maybe he has been through a similar situation himself, which is why he went out of his way during office hours to help us. If you’re the one or you know him. Thank you so much, brother! If this reel reaches you, I would love to talk to you and meet you. If you see this, please DM me!”
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The video soon went viral, drawing widespread appreciation for the biker’s presence of mind and kindness. Many users described the gesture as inspiring, noting how such timely help can be life-saving during emergencies.
Interestingly, commenters also helped identify the man. Since he is not on Instagram, some people tagged his sister instead. One user wrote, “Hey ! It’s Chirag Dharod, brother of @artbypd_ ! He’s not on IG so can’t tag him but it’s so heartwarming to see you appreciate kindness – I guess that’s how the world gets better. He’s a gem and truly deserves all the blessings coming his way. Hope your mom is doing well now & take care ! God bless.”
Others shared similar experiences. “I have done this many times. I have seen few others doing this too. Probably Mumbai still got some life amid the chaos,” read one comment.
Another person recalled, “While i was in an ambulance with my father and the road was super jammed there were two superheroes just like him they cleared the way and escorted us to the hospital. Once we reached they just left and couldn’t thank them but they really were god in humans form to me.”
A fourth user summed up the sentiment, writing, “May the good he did be rewarded if not in monetary term but in any other way.”