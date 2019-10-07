Mumbai beggar dies a millionaire; cops find FD, coins worth Rs 10 lakh from his shanty

The Vashi railway police team found a fixed deposit worth Rs 7.7 lakh and around Rs 1.5 lakh in coins from the house of a beggar in Mumbai.

Identified as Bidichand Panamaram Azad, the 82-year-old who sought alms in local trains, died on Friday after a train ran over him while he was crossing the railway tracks near Govandi station.

Following his death, when the police reached his house at Govandi slum, they discovered investment documents revealing a fixed deposit investment amounting to 7.7 lakh as well as a gunny bag full of coins. After several hours of counting the money in coins, the total amount tallied up to Rs. 1.5 lakh.

The police have located the man’s family members in Rajasthan and will be handing over the money to them.

The story has triggered several reactions online, with many expressing shock over the total money saved by the man. “Beggar has more money than an IT engineer,” wrote a user, while another tweeted, “Wow! That’s why I never give money! This is a big scam and mafia.”

(With inputs from Mohamed Thaver)