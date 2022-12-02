scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Mumbai autorickshaw driver stuns passenger by naming all countries in Europe and more. Watch

The autorickshaw driver identified as Ramdev knows all the countries in Europe, all the districts in his home state Maharashtra and even the 75 districts of UP without any formal education.

Mumbai autorickshaw driver knows all the countries of Europe, auto driver, impresses netizens, knowledge, formal education, Mumbai, Maharashtra, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe man is named Ramdev and he is 61 years of age.

One should never judge a person by their profession or milieu. One often equates knowledge with people in high-paying jobs. However, a man driving an autorickshaw left his passenger stunned by his vast knowledge about a lot of things.

A man named Rajiv Krishna shared how he was stuck in Mumbai’s infamous traffic when his driver initiated a conversation with him. Sensing that he was getting restless as he was close to his destination, the auto-driver started asking him which countries he has been to. To his utter surprise, he told him that he knows all the 44 countries in Europe. He then started rattling the names of all 44 countries in near alphabetical order. He then followed it up by naming the presidents and prime ministers of the prominent countries in Europe.

“Being a native of Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, he went on to name all 35 districts of his home state. Not just that, he went on to name all 33 districts of Gujarat and all 75 districts of UP,” the caption explained. The driver then proceeded to educate him on the highlights of demonetisation, the 2G scandal and the Panama papers.

“The man is named Ramdev and he is 61 years of age. He drives his rickshaw around for 8-9 hours a day just to keep himself active,” says the caption. The most surprising element of the conversation was when he got to know that he never received formal education as his family could only afford two meals a day.

“All the knowledge that he had gained was through self study. He taught himself the alphabet, numbers and was blessed with the uncanny ability to retain vast amounts of information. In a parallel universe he could have been a professor with a doctorate at a top tier University,” Krishna wrote.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajiv Krishna (@krish_rajiv)

Posted on November 7, the clip has received more than 3.82 lakh views.

“I loved the way you worded the story. This video and your caption both warmed my heart,” commented a user. “Call him for your upsc exam centre ride for a quick revision,” said another. “Moments like these really humble us, the education we take for granted is a privilege that most others can only dream of,” another netizen wrote.

