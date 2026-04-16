Mumbai’s singing Swiftie auto-rickshaw driver surprises passenger with ‘Blank Space’: ‘My dream is to work at JPMorgan’

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Not every auto-rickshaw ride comes with a mood boost, but one trip in Mumbai turned into a memorable singalong that left a passenger pleasantly surprised and the internet smiling.
In a video shared on Instagram by Nammya Bhasin, what starts as a routine commute quickly becomes something far more fun. Her auto-rickshaw driver begins playing Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ and effortlessly sings along, hitting the lyrics with confidence and ease.
The clip opens with the text, “My auto driver in Mumbai turned out to be a Swiftie,” and it lives up to that promise. As the ride continues, the driver keeps singing while Bhasin records the unexpected moment, clearly amused by the turn of events.
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There’s also a small but telling detail inside the auto-rickshaw. A sign behind the driver’s seat reads, “Meter pays for the ride. Your tip helps my dream.” When asked about it, he shared that he hopes to one day work at JPMorgan Chase.
By the end of the ride, Bhasin summed up the experience, “I didn’t even have to put on my AirPods, this was great,” showing how much the interaction lifted her mood.
In her caption, she wrote, “Was having the worst day. Got into a random auto in Mumbai and he had Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and One Direction playing on full volume. Then he started singing. I didn’t put my airpods in once. Later I asked him about the sign on his seat. he said he wants to work at JP Morgan someday. I hope he gets there.”
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The video has since resonated with viewers, many of whom were charmed by the driver’s singing, especially certain lines. One user wrote, “I work for JP Morgan and this video just made me feel grateful x 100. We don’t even realize that we’re living someone’s dream! I hope he reaches where he wants!” Another user commented, “When he sings “darling I’m a nightmare dressed like a day dream” ufff.”
A third person added, “When your ride is not swift, but your driver is for sure a Swiftie.” “Yeh Uber premium se bhi upar hai,” someone else wrote.
“Life really humbles you in ways you don’t see coming… I am living someone’s dream,” another individual commented.
Disclaimer: This story reflects on a lighthearted moment shared on social media and is intended for entertainment purposes. While the driver’s professional aspirations are inspiring, this content has not been independently verified and does not constitute career or financial advice.