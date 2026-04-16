Mumbai’s singing Swiftie auto-rickshaw driver surprises passenger with ‘Blank Space’: ‘My dream is to work at JPMorgan’

A sign behind the driver’s seat reads, “Meter pays for the ride. Your tip helps my dream.”

Not every auto-rickshaw ride comes with a mood boost, but one trip in Mumbai turned into a memorable singalong that left a passenger pleasantly surprised and the internet smiling.

In a video shared on Instagram by Nammya Bhasin, what starts as a routine commute quickly becomes something far more fun. Her auto-rickshaw driver begins playing Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ and effortlessly sings along, hitting the lyrics with confidence and ease.

The clip opens with the text, “My auto driver in Mumbai turned out to be a Swiftie,” and it lives up to that promise. As the ride continues, the driver keeps singing while Bhasin records the unexpected moment, clearly amused by the turn of events.