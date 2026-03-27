Mumbai auto driver claims to earn Rs 2,500 a day, Rs 75,000 a month: ‘Paisa barasta hai’

An autorickshaw driver in Mumbai has gone viral after revealing that he earns close to Rs 75,000 a month, sparking widespread debate online. In a video posted by Instagram user Utkarsh Verma, the driver explains his income in detail, saying he typically makes around Rs 2,500 per day after deducting expenses. The calculation quickly caught the attention of viewers, many of whom began comparing the figure with entry-level corporate salaries.

During the conversation, Verma brings up Mumbai’s soaring cost of living. The driver responds with a witty take, pointing out that the city may be expensive, but it also offers plenty of opportunities to earn.

“Yahan paisa itna hai, barasta hai (There is so much money here, it rains),” he tells Verma, suggesting that those willing to put in the effort can find ways to make a good living.

He further mentions that his daily average income comes to about Rs 2,500 after expenses. Verma then notes that this works out to roughly Rs 75,000 per month. Drawing a comparison with corporate jobs, Verma says many fresh graduates struggle to earn that much early in their careers. He adds that driving an autorickshaw in Mumbai can sometimes provide better earning potential, along with regular interactions and networking opportunities, rather than “sitting in a cubicle”.

Sharing his own experience, Verma says he didn’t make anywhere close to that amount when he landed his first job after completing his BTech. “Rs 75,000 is the average. If you work a little harder, you can earn around Rs 1 lakh, minimum Rs 60,000,” he says.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @uvichar_

The video has crossed 1.5 million views and attracted hundreds of reactions online. While many users praised the driver’s earnings, several also pointed out the challenges behind such income, especially the lack of fixed hours and work-life balance.

One comment read, “True, but it’s not just about the amount. An auto driver may earn more some months, but he’s on the streets all day — heat, traffic, uncertainty, no fixed hours. A 20–30k salaried job usually comes with stability, routine, and a bit more comfort. Different lives, different trade-offs. Money alone doesn’t tell the full story.”

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Another user wrote, “Uska promotion ya switch bhi nahi hoga shyd lifetime itna hi kamayega. (He may not get a promotion or switch jobs; he might earn this much his entire life.)”

A third added, “For that 75k they don’t have work life balance and privileges.”

Meanwhile, one person highlighted the interdependence between different professions, commenting, “If we all corporate people start driving an Auto Imagine what he will earn the competetion and who will pay these vendors we corporate peoples drive this city just like they make our lives easier we make them money wo din ke 100 logo ko drop karega par agar 100 log job hi naa kare auto chaleye to. (He may drop 100 people in a day, but if those 100 people don’t go to work and start driving autos themselves, then what?)”.