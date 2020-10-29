scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Viral Video: Mumbai traffic cop who was thrashed by woman felicitated for keeping calm

A video of the assault, which had gone viral on several social media platforms, showed a woman, who was stopped for not wearing a helmet, hitting and shouting at the traffic constable.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 29, 2020 4:16:58 pm
Days after he was assaulted by a woman for intercepting her two-wheeler, a Mumbai traffic policeman was felicitated by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for remaining calm and not reacting aggressively to the situation.

A video of the assault, which had gone viral on several social media platforms, showed a woman, who was stopped for not wearing a helmet, hitting and shouting at Eknath Parthe as he tries to walk away from her. The woman reportedly alleged that the cop had abused her.

In a tweet, Maharashtra Directorate General of Information & Public Relations Dayanand Kamble shared a video of Colaba ACP Laya Dhonde handing the traffic constable a bouquet of flowers and draping a shawl around his neck.

“Three days ago, a woman had beaten up a Mumbai traffic constable, Shri Parthe. She used vulgar language but Shri Parthe did not resist her nor he used any obscene language. He was felicitated by ACP before going to the place of duty. This gesture will boost morale,” read the tweet.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, many have commented on the viral tweet. Some also demanded strict action to be taken against the woman for her actions.

