Viral Video: Mumbai traffic cop who was thrashed by woman felicitated for keeping calm

Since being shared online, many have commented on the viral tweet. Some also demanded strict action to be taken against the woman for her actions.

Days after he was assaulted by a woman for intercepting her two-wheeler, a Mumbai traffic policeman was felicitated by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for remaining calm and not reacting aggressively to the situation.

A video of the assault, which had gone viral on several social media platforms, showed a woman, who was stopped for not wearing a helmet, hitting and shouting at Eknath Parthe as he tries to walk away from her. The woman reportedly alleged that the cop had abused her.

In a tweet, Maharashtra Directorate General of Information & Public Relations Dayanand Kamble shared a video of Colaba ACP Laya Dhonde handing the traffic constable a bouquet of flowers and draping a shawl around his neck.

“Three days ago, a woman had beaten up a Mumbai traffic constable, Shri Parthe. She used vulgar language but Shri Parthe did not resist her nor he used any obscene language. He was felicitated by ACP before going to the place of duty. This gesture will boost morale,” read the tweet.

Watch the video here:

Three days ago, a woman had beaten up a #Mumbai traffic constable, Shri Parthe. She used vulgar language but Shri Parthe did not resist her nor he used any obscene language. He was felicitated by ACP before going to the place of duty. This gesture will boost the moral. pic.twitter.com/5KlVSlDbcO — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 28, 2020

Since being shared online, many have commented on the viral tweet. Some also demanded strict action to be taken against the woman for her actions.

Very good gesture by the ACP. I hope strict action has been taken against the perpetrator. And yes, well done, Constable Parthe, you showed amazing self-restraint. — Anil Kelkar (@DerMovingFinger) October 28, 2020

Much needed positive news in these trying times. Respect for Shri Parthe ji 🙏🏻 — Madhuri (తెలుగింటి అమ్మాయి) (@madhuriketa) October 29, 2020

V need more of this kind of gesture to boost the morale of our police They rarely get appreciated 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Sabiha (@Sabiha19099968) October 28, 2020

Standing in the middle of the roads working day night, beating heats, rains is not an easy job. — G!-!0$T R!!)€R (@jitssss) October 28, 2020

Excellent gesture ….. lower rung officials get moral booster — PANKAJ CHOUDHARY (@PANCHOBH) October 28, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd