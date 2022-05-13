From Govinda to CID, these desi takes on the ‘Multiverse of Madness’ are truly mind-boggling

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been creating a huge storm not only at the box office but on social media as well. Dodging spoilers for the new Marvel movie has been quite challenging especially if you are addicted to social media. However, netizens around the world have started a spoiler-free campaign and come up with their own ‘This Was My Multiverse Of Madness’ trend. They shared complicated crossovers from the time when the multiverse was still an alien concept for us all.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch’s superhero faces multiversal threats and thanks to multiple realities, there are ‘variants’ or alternate reality versions of Strange and even Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen reprising the role after WandaVision). The idea of infinite or parallel universes has been explored in many recent Marvel projects — from Loki to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Now, using the caption people are posting various images from pop culture where such unexpected overlap has happened before. And desi fans too went overboard to showcase crossover specific to one character playing different roles or when their favourite stars and character came together in one show or film. Remember the Om Shanti Om’s ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ song sequence?

In fact, desi audiences have gone back way before the early 2000s, sharing instances of multiverse in Ramayan! Yes, with many multiverse memes featuring top stars from Govinda to Hrithik Roshan, these Indian edition of ‘Multiverse Of Madness’ will make your day.

The multiverse of madness ft. Duggal Sahab ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g07fYo2yA3 — PintuKumar (@KumarPintu1217) May 13, 2022

This was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/gDaniI1LYI — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) May 12, 2022

Daler mehndi had his own multiverse of madness way back then pic.twitter.com/ZhMqrgEL5d — J  (@jaynildave) May 11, 2022

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/ZKaObciSiT — BHAVESH (@shawarmasimp) May 11, 2022

my friend said Sajid Khan did multiverse of madness before it was cool pic.twitter.com/7IYkG2zJyQ — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) May 12, 2022