From Govinda to CID, these desi takes on the ‘Multiverse of Madness’ are truly mind-boggling

Updated: May 13, 2022 5:20:20 pm
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been creating a huge storm not only at the box office but on social media as well. Dodging spoilers for the new Marvel movie has been quite challenging especially if you are addicted to social media. However, netizens around the world have started a spoiler-free campaign and come up with their own ‘This Was My Multiverse Of Madness’ trend. They shared complicated crossovers from the time when the multiverse was still an alien concept for us all.
In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch’s superhero faces multiversal threats and thanks to multiple realities, there are ‘variants’ or alternate reality versions of Strange and even Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen reprising the role after WandaVision). The idea of infinite or parallel universes has been explored in many recent Marvel projects — from Loki to Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Now, using the caption people are posting various images from pop culture where such unexpected overlap has happened before. And desi fans too went overboard to showcase crossover specific to one character playing different roles or when their favourite stars and character came together in one show or film. Remember the Om Shanti Om’s ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ song sequence?
This was my Multiverse of Madness. pic.twitter.com/2FiIVNJGZh
— Sai K (@AkriPasta) May 8, 2022
In fact, desi audiences have gone back way before the early 2000s, sharing instances of multiverse in Ramayan! Yes, with many multiverse memes featuring top stars from Govinda to Hrithik Roshan, these Indian edition of ‘Multiverse Of Madness’ will make your day.
The multiverse of madness ft. Duggal Sahab ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g07fYo2yA3
— PintuKumar (@KumarPintu1217) May 13, 2022
Multiverse of Madness ft. hrithik.. pic.twitter.com/O1xdlLHG0j
— 2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) May 12, 2022
Multiverse of Madness ft. Govinda.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NTFdn4puCS
— Priyaanka (@Priyank_hahaha) May 11, 2022
This was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/gDaniI1LYI
— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) May 12, 2022
Daler mehndi had his own multiverse of madness way back then pic.twitter.com/ZhMqrgEL5d
— J (@jaynildave) May 11, 2022
this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/ZKaObciSiT
— BHAVESH (@shawarmasimp) May 11, 2022
Multiverse of madness ft. TMKOC https://t.co/hZ5ih2yrGU pic.twitter.com/ZisdP4CYcy
— Vishal (@Code_Phat_Gaya) May 11, 2022
my friend said Sajid Khan did multiverse of madness before it was cool pic.twitter.com/7IYkG2zJyQ
— Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) May 12, 2022
Multiverse of Madness ft. Priyanka Chopra @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/Dp4xWietI6
— Goggle Wala Memer (@GoggleWalaMemer) May 11, 2022
This was every indian mom
Multiverse of Madness. pic.twitter.com/vBfL1NaVED
— Phunny hai (@PhunnyHai) May 10, 2022
