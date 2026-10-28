Mukesh Ambani gets emotional as Anant, Isha Ambani speak at Jio’s listing

In a viral, emotional moment captured on camera, Mukesh Ambani gets emotional amid Anant Ambani’s speech at the Jio Platform’s IPO Listing held earlier today.

Mukesh Ambani became teary eyed during Anant Ambani’s emotional speech, which started with how Dhirubhai Ambani’s dream as a small boy has now become a living reality in millions of Indian hearts. Seated alongside his wife, Nita Ambani, the 69-year-old chairman listened to speeches by Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani before the NSE bell-ringing ceremony.

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Speech by Shri Anant Ambani, Director, Jio Platforms, at the listing ceremony of JPL IPO https://t.co/KiShhOhJnV — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 28, 2026

Thanking partners, shareholders and friends from stock exchanges, Anant Ambani mentioned that “Years ago, a dream emerged from a simple home in Chorwad. A boy who worked at a petrol pump with no money and no identity.” Honouring his grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, he further said, “He (Dhirubhai Ambani) showed that even an ordinary Indian can dream extraordinary dreams.”

He further went on by thanking his father saying that, “Then our father saw the dream: India will not lag behind anyone. On the barren land of Jamnagar stands the world’s largest refinery, he showed that when India builds, the world watches.”

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He also thanked the people who work behind the scenes, mentioning, “To every member of the Jio family: the field teams, the technicians who climb towers in rain and heat, the engineers, the service staff, the store teams, our retail partners and all their families, whatever we are today, it is because of you. This day is yours.”

Anant Ambani filled the room with applause and warmth as Jio Platforms today made a debut at the stock exchange with a premium of over 21 per cent and went on to become India’s second most valuable company with a market capitalisation of Rs 12.53 lakh crore.

With Jio’s listing, the Reliance group companies, which includes RIL, Jio Platforms and Jio Financial, have a combined market capitalisation of Rs 29.90 lakh crore. This makes it the biggest business group in India, ahead of the Tatas and the Adanis.