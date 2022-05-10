scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

‘Much needed’: Northern Railway introduces baby berth, delights netizens

The trial began on Lucknow Mail on Mother's Day on Sunday.

By: Trends Desk | Kochi |
May 10, 2022 4:40:58 pm
baby berths in Railway, Northern Railway, Lucknow Mail, baby berths in train, berth, RailwayThe Northern Railway shared photographs of the foldable baby berth which has a railing to prevent children from falling and has also been secured with a stopper. (Source: Northern Railway@RailwayNorthern/Twitter)

In a bid to make travelling comfortable for mothers, the Northern Railway has introduced a baby berth on an experimental basis in one of its trains.

The Northern Railway shared photographs of the foldable baby berth which has a railing to prevent children from falling and has also been secured with a stopper.

ALSO READ |Mumbai-Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express gets a Vistadome coach. Watch video

The trial began on Lucknow Mail on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“On Mother’s Day, Lucknow Divn of N.Rly. introduced a baby berth on experimental basis in Coach No.194129/B4, berth No 12 & 60. This will facilitate mothers travelling with their babies. The fitted baby seat is foldable & secured with a stopper,” said Northern Railway in a tweet.

Best of Express Premium

Mines to mines… so ran the SorensPremium
Mines to mines… so ran the Sorens
Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...Premium
Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
More Premium Stories >>

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Northern Railway’s Lucknow Division also shared the news and greeted women on Mother’s Day.

Netizens appreciated the initiative with many urging baby berths to be set up in other trains as well. Some users also urged the railways to improve the design and pointed out that the current one may not stop babies from falling. “Very good initiative. But the stopper seems to be big enough for the baby to fall off when it rolls while sleeping. Please ensure additional pipings are welded within the stopper to fill the gap. Thank you,” wrote a user.

“Great changes।।। I hope this will be applicable to all coaches,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “This is great initiative, which would help most of the parents. Request this initiative should be expanded to Southern Railway trains also in Tamilnadu.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement