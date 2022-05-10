‘Much needed’: Northern Railway introduces baby berth, delights netizens

In a bid to make travelling comfortable for mothers, the Northern Railway has introduced a baby berth on an experimental basis in one of its trains.

The Northern Railway shared photographs of the foldable baby berth which has a railing to prevent children from falling and has also been secured with a stopper.

The trial began on Lucknow Mail on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“On Mother’s Day, Lucknow Divn of N.Rly. introduced a baby berth on experimental basis in Coach No.194129/B4, berth No 12 & 60. This will facilitate mothers travelling with their babies. The fitted baby seat is foldable & secured with a stopper,” said Northern Railway in a tweet.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Northern Railway’s Lucknow Division also shared the news and greeted women on Mother’s Day.

Netizens appreciated the initiative with many urging baby berths to be set up in other trains as well. Some users also urged the railways to improve the design and pointed out that the current one may not stop babies from falling. “Very good initiative. But the stopper seems to be big enough for the baby to fall off when it rolls while sleeping. Please ensure additional pipings are welded within the stopper to fill the gap. Thank you,” wrote a user.

“Great changes।।। I hope this will be applicable to all coaches,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “This is great initiative, which would help most of the parents. Request this initiative should be expanded to Southern Railway trains also in Tamilnadu.”