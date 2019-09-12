Here is why people are speculating MS Dhoni’s retirement on social media

Toggle Menu
Rumours of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni holding a press conference to announce his retirement are doing rounds on social media, with many expressing dismay over the unexpected news. However, the information is far from true.

It all began when Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli tweeted a picture along with Dhoni and wrote, “A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test.” The image, which has gone viral with over 12 thousand retweets, was from the 2016 World T20 against Australia and featured Kohli kneeling down on the ground while holding the bat to his head.

Drawing their own conclusions to Kohli’s tweet, many wondered if his tweet was a tribute to Dhoni and added grist to the rumour mill on the retirement of the World Cup-winning captain. “Why has he posted this now? Is Dhoni retiring?” wondered a user while sharing Kohli’s tweet. “We are not prepared for this now please,” tweeted another.

Dhoni’s retirement has often been a hot topic of discussion among critics as well as cricket fans after India’s World Cup journey this year, where the Men In Blue crashed out of the semi-finals. After that, Dhoni did not feature in the series against West Indies and was not named in the upcoming T20 series against South Africa.

