Here is why people are speculating MS Dhoni’s retirement on social media

Rumours of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni holding a press conference to announce his retirement are doing rounds on social media, with many expressing dismay over the unexpected news. However, the information is far from true.

Advertising

It all began when Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli tweeted a picture along with Dhoni and wrote, “A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test.” The image, which has gone viral with over 12 thousand retweets, was from the 2016 World T20 against Australia and featured Kohli kneeling down on the ground while holding the bat to his head.

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

Drawing their own conclusions to Kohli’s tweet, many wondered if his tweet was a tribute to Dhoni and added grist to the rumour mill on the retirement of the World Cup-winning captain. “Why has he posted this now? Is Dhoni retiring?” wondered a user while sharing Kohli’s tweet. “We are not prepared for this now please,” tweeted another.

Why has he posted this now? Is Dhoni retiring? pic.twitter.com/Iva60XDPul — . (@_cleanbowled) September 12, 2019

Press conference announced by thala dhoni at 7:00pm lets hope its not about retirement #Dhoni #dhoniinbillionhearts — rohit selvakumar (@SelvakumarRohit) September 12, 2019

If the retirement news that’s circulating is true, then all the fans will be heart broken. With all the criticism aimed at him whenever we feel comfortable, I believe, we effing don’t deserve seeing him play that so called Farewell Match. #Dhoni — S A T Y A (@iamsatya11) September 12, 2019

#Dhoni is my hero ❤ I will stop watching cricket if Dhoni retires 😇 pic.twitter.com/sGKnVVIUif — Shivankar Awasthi (@iamshiv08) September 12, 2019

Is he going to retire?? 😢 #Dhoni — Sanjiv Kumar (@ImSanjivkr) September 12, 2019

Dhoni’s retirement has often been a hot topic of discussion among critics as well as cricket fans after India’s World Cup journey this year, where the Men In Blue crashed out of the semi-finals. After that, Dhoni did not feature in the series against West Indies and was not named in the upcoming T20 series against South Africa.