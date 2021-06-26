scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Latest news

‘What irony’: MS Dhoni draws flak for saying ‘plant trees, save forests’

Several of Dhoni's fans also came to his defence, but a majority of the netizens were not convinced. Some even asked if CSK was "trolling" Dhoni by sharing such a photo of him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 26, 2021 11:40:16 am
MS Dhoni, Dhoni plant trees backlash, dhoni plant tree wooden plank photo, ms dhoni shimla holiday pics, dhoni himachal holiday pics, cricket news, indian expressAlthough fans of his IPL team tried to defend him saying the messages were written on 'waste wood', netizens were not convinced.

A picture of Mahendra Singh Dhoni posted online by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has left the cricket star embroiled in controversy. What seemed like a positive message has triggered a debate among several of his fans and others online.

Wearing a maroon t-shirt and standing in a open wooden structure, Dhoni was photographed with a wooden plank which read, “PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS”. While sharing the image, which shows off his latest look with a handlebar moustache, CSK captioned the picture, “Planting the right thoughts! Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”

While Dhoni rarely posts photos or videos of himself, fans get to catch a glimpse of what he’s up to on the accounts of his wife, daughter or IPL team. And though on most occasions fans are thrilled, the latest image has left a trail of mixed reactions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While many Dhoni fans were excited to see his latest image and started commenting on how good he looked with a moustache, the conversation soon shifted to the fact that his ‘save trees’ message was written on a wooden plank and he was standing by a wooden cabin. “Ironic”, one user commented.

The photo was taken at Meena Bagh Home in Ratnari, Himachal Pradesh, where the cricketer has been staying with his family to enjoy the break from the IPL due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the image started drawing backlash, the farmhouse property owners explained that the wood used were discarded scraps. Called ‘waste wood’, they said it was kept for bonfires during the winter.

Several of Dhoni’s fans also came to his defence, but a majority of the netizens were not convinced. Some even asked if CSK was “trolling” Dhoni by sharing such a photo of him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 26: Latest News

Advertisement