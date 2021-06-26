‘What irony’: MS Dhoni draws flak for saying ‘plant trees, save forests’

Although fans of his IPL team tried to defend him saying the messages were written on 'waste wood', netizens were not convinced.

A picture of Mahendra Singh Dhoni posted online by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has left the cricket star embroiled in controversy. What seemed like a positive message has triggered a debate among several of his fans and others online.

Wearing a maroon t-shirt and standing in a open wooden structure, Dhoni was photographed with a wooden plank which read, “PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS”. While sharing the image, which shows off his latest look with a handlebar moustache, CSK captioned the picture, “Planting the right thoughts! Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”

While Dhoni rarely posts photos or videos of himself, fans get to catch a glimpse of what he’s up to on the accounts of his wife, daughter or IPL team. And though on most occasions fans are thrilled, the latest image has left a trail of mixed reactions.

While many Dhoni fans were excited to see his latest image and started commenting on how good he looked with a moustache, the conversation soon shifted to the fact that his ‘save trees’ message was written on a wooden plank and he was standing by a wooden cabin. “Ironic”, one user commented.

The photo was taken at Meena Bagh Home in Ratnari, Himachal Pradesh, where the cricketer has been staying with his family to enjoy the break from the IPL due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the image started drawing backlash, the farmhouse property owners explained that the wood used were discarded scraps. Called ‘waste wood’, they said it was kept for bonfires during the winter.

Several of Dhoni’s fans also came to his defence, but a majority of the netizens were not convinced. Some even asked if CSK was “trolling” Dhoni by sharing such a photo of him.

Even the mother of irony died after seeing this picture 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/BZb0q14ZCt — Chandresh (@Chandreshdelhi) June 26, 2021

Standing in a cafe made of wood and promoting save trees. That to on a wooden board.🤔🤔 https://t.co/eDHhX5X1UV — मुन्ना भैया (@munnabhaiya01) June 26, 2021

Unfortunately he is standing in the middle of deforested woods. Enna thala ? ☹️💔 #chennaiipl #Dhoni https://t.co/2XVs1krFM0 — Deepakraj (@DeepakWr10) June 25, 2021

The quote is written on a wood 🙄 & they say ” Plant Trees , Save Forest “🤣 Like a cigarette company built a cancer hospital. https://t.co/jtR1ZygW4x — গোপাল নাথ (@Gopalnath97) June 25, 2021

Can you spot the irony? 😂😂😂 Nothing against Thala… https://t.co/xwmqcjKWdC — Indravardhan Sarabhai ઇન્દ્રવરધન સારાભાઈ (@Naarad_Munii_) June 25, 2021

To people who are crying in quotes. Do you have furniture in your home and you never said save trees? https://t.co/uq8uHSpfUb — Rupak Sai (@StanMahi7) June 25, 2021

Intellectual People crying on quotes should know that this set up is made of dead wood. https://t.co/7uHbu1pB97 — MSDian™ (@Ashwin_tweetz) June 25, 2021

“Plant trees, save forests” written on a wood plank outside a wood house!

Are you people trolling him? https://t.co/A1RWBuQqN2 — Mr. X (@frnd899) June 25, 2021

Environmental activism summed up nicely in one pic.😊 https://t.co/R54rB1lehh — ಹನುಮಂತಪ್ಪ ಲಕ್ಷಮಪ್ಪ ಲಮಾಣಿ (@hannulamani) June 25, 2021

Cut trees and make plank. Write “Save Forest” on the plank. Thala level 💯 🙌🏽 — Ayu (@ayu__sinha) June 25, 2021

I love Dhoni, but you are telling this when the who structure in the background is surrounded by woods. Ideally, these are cut-down woods. — karthikeyan (@im_tkarthik) June 25, 2021

Should have written on paper? Concrete? — Ravi Singh (@singh_torreto) June 25, 2021

Exactly…. Why should you build dams over rivers… Why build buildings… Why cut trees for agriculture…. Stop being human become monke — Ashwill (@Ashishw300) June 25, 2021

Then this message from dhoni should be to the wood mills who are actually responsible for the deforestation and wastage of wood…and not for general public — 🅰️🅰️RON_P🅰️UL (@Jesse_pinkman90) June 25, 2021