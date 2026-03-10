Passengers cheer as MS Dhoni appears on Chennai flight, video goes viral: ‘Wherever he goes, the stadium follows’

Despite the sudden attention, Dhoni appeared relaxed and composed, he acknowledged the excitement with a polite smile

A routine flight to Chennai turned unexpectedly lively after passengers realised they were travelling with former India captain MS Dhoni, sparking cheers and excitement throughout the cabin.

The moment surfaced online after a Dhoni fan account shared a short clip on X showing how travellers reacted when they spotted the cricket legend onboard.

In the now-viral video, Dhoni is seen walking down the aisle of the aircraft while passengers begin calling out to him and applauding. Many quickly pulled out their phones to record the moment, turning the usually quiet cabin into a buzzing scene.

Despite the sudden attention, Dhoni appeared relaxed and composed. He acknowledged the excitement with a polite smile as he continued down the aisle before heading to his seat.