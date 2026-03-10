Passengers cheer as MS Dhoni appears on Chennai flight, video goes viral: ‘Wherever he goes, the stadium follows’

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
A routine flight to Chennai turned unexpectedly lively after passengers realised they were travelling with former India captain MS Dhoni, sparking cheers and excitement throughout the cabin.
The moment surfaced online after a Dhoni fan account shared a short clip on X showing how travellers reacted when they spotted the cricket legend onboard.
In the now-viral video, Dhoni is seen walking down the aisle of the aircraft while passengers begin calling out to him and applauding. Many quickly pulled out their phones to record the moment, turning the usually quiet cabin into a buzzing scene.
Despite the sudden attention, Dhoni appeared relaxed and composed. He acknowledged the excitement with a polite smile as he continued down the aisle before heading to his seat.
Although the clip lasts only a few seconds, it perfectly captures the kind of energy that has followed the former Indian captain for years. Even inside an aircraft, the atmosphere briefly felt like a cricket stadium filled with fans.
FLIGHT TURNED INTO A STADIUM 😭🔥
The passengers’ reaction when they spotted MS Dhoni on their flight today was incredible.
pic.twitter.com/6PzcuE3Lsd
— ` (@WorshipDhoni) March 9, 2026
The video quickly spread across social media, prompting a flood of reactions from Dhoni supporters. One user wrote, “MS Dhoni wherever he goes, the stadium follows.”
Another user commented, “Kitne lucky hai yeh log (How lucky are these people).” A third person added, “When MS Dhoni is on the flight, it turns into a stadium.” A fourth individual commented, “Imagine flying and suddenly seeing Captain Cool! Absolute chaos in the best way.”
A fifth person added, “Still a dream to travel in the same plane with players.”
Recently, Dhoni had also gone viral for a candid moment involving his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, during the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
During a tense moment in the 18th over, when Jasprit Bumrah bowled to Sam Curran, Sakshi briefly thought India had taken a catch and jumped up celebrating. However, the ball had bounced before reaching the bowler. Standing behind her, Dhoni calmly signalled that it wasn’t out, gently asking her to relax. Cameras caught the interaction, and the clip quickly circulated online.
Dhoni was travelling to Chennai to join the Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, which begins on March 28. The team will feature several fresh faces this year, including Sanju Samson, who was named Player of the Tournament at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.