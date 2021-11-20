MS Dhoni sips tea with pet macaw on shoulder, wife Sakshi Singh says: ‘Mahi and his Honey’

Photos of former Indian cricket team captain M S Dhoni unwinding while sipping tea and enjoying moments with his pet macaw have captured the hearts of the Captain Cool’s followers. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh took to Instagram to share his tea-date moments.

Wearing a blue t-shirt, the ace-cricketer stood calm with his pet macaw resting on his shoulder. The vivid colours of the parrot add vibrance to the photo.

With love, his wife Sakshi wrote, “Mahi” and his “Honey” ! #chaidates” The couple of photos posted on Tuesday have garnered over 12,70,000 likes. Netizens were thankful to his wife for sharing the photos and some went all ‘wow.’ A user wrote, “Finally a pic of MS” while another user wrote “Awesome looking.”

Dhoni is not an avid user of social media while his wife Sakshi shares glimpses of their life virtually, elating Dhoni’s hardcore fans.