MS Dhoni running away from a fan triggers meme fest online

Cricket fans often tend to breach security in an attempt to meet the players they adore. One such incident occurred in Nagpur during India’s second ODI against Australia. In a short clip, which went viral on social media, a man wearing a white shirt featuring the no. 7 and ‘Thala’ written at the back, can be seen running towards MS Dhoni, probably in an attempt to touch his feet or hug him.

However, the 37-year-old noticed the man rushing towards him and immediately started running away. Dodging the fan, Dhoni was seen hiding behind Rohit Sharma and running all the way to the pitch before stopping and giving the fan a hug. The man was eventually escorted off the pitch.

It did not take long for fans to make most of the hilarious moment and convert the video into memes. From cracking jokes on Dhoni’s retirement to those on relatives, people flooded social media with memes.

Me when my realtives comes to meet at my home. pic.twitter.com/cEzXiCA9al — Mask indian 🇮🇳 (@Mr_LoLwa) March 5, 2019

Who did this ??😂😂👌👌 pic.twitter.com/WLZW67QSDs

— Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) March 5, 2019

Samay tumse hamesha 2 kadam aage chalta hai. pic.twitter.com/vDXFIVtvLn — Chirag Garg (@ninjaTechniq) March 5, 2019

Hide & seek : Dhoni edition pic.twitter.com/knZ2wJvNi2 — suhas wagre (@3isto3) March 6, 2019

Fan chased MS to hug and Dhoni started running 🤣😍#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iMkClJk8Da — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 5, 2019