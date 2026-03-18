‘Captain Cool’ M S Dhoni reveals his biggest fear: ‘I can fight the whole world but…’

The ‘Captain Cool’ of Indian cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led India to every major ICC title during his captaincy, won the Indian Premier League five times, and scored 17,266 international runs across formats, has revealed what he is actually scared of.
During an interview with Kamiya Jani for Curly Tales, Dhoni spoke candidly about his biggest fear — needles. “I am scared of needles. Anything to do with needles, I am off,” Dhoni said.
He then shared an anecdote from one of India’s tours of New Zealand during his playing days. “I was having severe back pain, and I didn’t play a Test match. The physio told me to come and do an MRI and other tests. We went and did all the tests, but they couldn’t figure out anything. Then he (the physio) came back and said, ‘Let’s do an isotope test,’” Dhoni recalled.
To this, Dhoni said he agreed initially: “Kar lo, hospital toh aaye hain (Go ahead, we are already at the hospital).” However, when the physio explained that the test would require an injection — “Iss mei na injection dena padta hai (This involves giving an injection)” — Dhoni immediately changed his mind.
“I said, ‘Chalo wapas jaayenge’ (Let’s go back),” he added with a laugh. Despite his fear of injections, Dhoni stressed the importance of proper medical treatment. “Treatment is very important. I am always in favour of going to a doctor and getting your problems checked,” he emphasised.
Later in the interview, Dhoni also opened up about life at home with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. During an audience interaction, a woman asked him: “Aap field pe toh captain cool hai hi, ghar pe captaincy kaun karta hai? (You are Captain Cool on the field, but who leads at home?)”
Responding with a smile, Dhoni said, “There are some universal truths.”
He added humorously, “Ghar mei aap prime minister ho sakte hain, but ghar mei home minister is more important than the prime minister (At home, you may be the prime minister, but the home minister is more important). I can fight the whole world and deal with a thousand stresses, but I need my wife on my side.”