‘Captain Cool’ M S Dhoni reveals his biggest fear: ‘I can fight the whole world but…’

To explain his fear in detail, Dhoni shared an anecdote from one of India’s tours of New Zealand during his playing days

The ‘Captain Cool’ of Indian cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led India to every major ICC title during his captaincy, won the Indian Premier League five times, and scored 17,266 international runs across formats, has revealed what he is actually scared of.

During an interview with Kamiya Jani for Curly Tales, Dhoni spoke candidly about his biggest fear — needles. “I am scared of needles. Anything to do with needles, I am off,” Dhoni said.

He then shared an anecdote from one of India’s tours of New Zealand during his playing days. “I was having severe back pain, and I didn’t play a Test match. The physio told me to come and do an MRI and other tests. We went and did all the tests, but they couldn’t figure out anything. Then he (the physio) came back and said, ‘Let’s do an isotope test,’” Dhoni recalled.