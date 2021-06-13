MS Dhoni races with pet pony at Ranchi farmhouse, video delights fans

With the IPL 2021 suspended, cricket fans around the country are missing their favourite players in action. But cricketers have been giving a sneak peak into their life under lockdown by releasing small videos. Like now, a video going viral shows MS Dhoni racing with his pet pony!

Yes, in a video shared by his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni on her instagram account, the Chennai Super Kings skipper is seen sharing a lighter moment with his Shetland pony at his Ranchi farmhouse. The Reel video shows the cricketer trying to race with the animal, leaving fans intrigued as to know who won the match!

Also reposted by Dhoni’s IPL team, on their Instagram and Twitter account, the video with a retro song is going viral on the internet and fans can’t stop swooning over it.

“Stronger faster!” caption reads for the Reel video with an update Daft Punk tunes. The video has got over 400,000 views on his wife’s account alone in less than 15 hours and continues to be shared widely.

The clip has created a huge buzz online, with fans requesting more MS Dhoni videos and showering praise on him. Even his teammate, Suresh Raina, who also retired from international cricket along with Dhoni last year, commented on the video with a fire emoji.

IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin resume from September 19 in UAE, and cricketers have been taking it slightly easy. However, it’s not just Dhoni who is enjoying something other than cricket during this break. Earlier, Indian and RCB captain Virat Kohli was seen sweating it out in a football field. But his attempt to score a goal led to an accidental crossbar challenge.