MS Dhoni’s quirky avatar in IPL 2021 new promo sparks hilarious memes online

After being disrupted amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the IPL 2021 season’s second and final leg is all set to resume. Now, to get cricket buffs hyped up, the organisers released a new ad featuring MS Dhoni. Showing off an uber-cool version of himself with epic yellow-coloured hair, the ad has taken social media by storm.

As the mega sporting event is all set to begin in the UAE from September 19, IPL dropped their new ad showing the Chennai Super Kings’s captain dancing his heart out. Donning a vibrant purple jacket with a golden stars appliqué on it, paired with a equally bright magenta tee — his look is oozing of flamboyance.

Dubbing Dhoni as “Cable Sitara”, the ad pitched how even despite missing the first half, fans can enjoy the upcoming edition of the game. “Time to find out how this blockbuster season concludes, ‘coz #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai!” IPL tweeted.

🎺🎺🎺 – #VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK and ready to hit your screens once again! Time to find out how this blockbuster season concludes, ‘coz #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai! Starts Sep 19 | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/4D8p7nxlJL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 20, 2021

The ad not only went viral but also sparked a meme-fest online, with many comparing old photos of the former skipper — be it in the Indian jersey or the old IPL ad snippet — with his latest eccentric look. Many also called it a “prism effect” and held Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh responsible for it.

The first half of the IPL 2021 was played in India earlier this year, before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI then decided to shift the remaining matches to the UAE and they will be played at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The first game here will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24.