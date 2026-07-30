MS Dhoni drives rare vintage Mercedes in viral video: ‘Living the real life’

Former India cricket captain M S Dhoni has once again delighted automobile enthusiasts, this time by taking one of the rarest cars in his collection out for a drive. The iconic wicketkeeper-batter was recently spotted cruising through Ranchi in a classic red Mercedes-Benz 450SL.

Built between 1971 and 1980, the Mercedes-Benz 450SL is a two-door convertible with a detachable hardtop. The model was never officially launched in India, making it a prized possession for vintage car collectors and an uncommon sight on Indian roads.

A video shared on social media on Tuesday captured Dhoni behind the wheel of the classic Mercedes as he drove through the streets of his hometown.