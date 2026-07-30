MS Dhoni drives rare vintage Mercedes in viral video: ‘Living the real life’

Former India cricket captain M S Dhoni has once again delighted automobile enthusiasts, this time by taking one of the rarest cars in his collection out for a drive. The iconic wicketkeeper-batter was recently spotted cruising through Ranchi in a classic red Mercedes-Benz 450SL.
Built between 1971 and 1980, the Mercedes-Benz 450SL is a two-door convertible with a detachable hardtop. The model was never officially launched in India, making it a prized possession for vintage car collectors and an uncommon sight on Indian roads.
A video shared on social media on Tuesday captured Dhoni behind the wheel of the classic Mercedes as he drove through the streets of his hometown.
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Dhoni returned after the conclusion of India’s white-ball tour of England, where he was seen watching several T20I and ODI matches from the stands. Soon after arriving home, he was also spotted driving another gem from his garage—a 1970 Ford Mustang—in Ranchi.
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As expected, the latest clip quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with admiration for both the cricket legend and his vintage ride.
“Dhoni is living the real life—no noise no online limelight just peace,” wrote an Instagram user. Another commented, “The car is 10/10, but the man inside it is 7/7.”
“I don’t know when I’ll finally get to see Dhoni, even though I’m in Ranchi,” another fan wrote.
Several social media users were intrigued by the car’s left-hand-drive configuration. “But how he is driving left hand side car… When Indians are used to drive right hand side,” one person asked. “Probably living the actual life. Far away from city chaos, camera, lights social media.. I wish..” read another comment.
Dhoni’s love for automobiles is well documented. Over the years, he has built an impressive collection of vintage cars and motorcycles, including iconic vehicles such as the Hummer H2 and the Nissan Jonga.
The former India skipper was also part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for the 2026 Indian Premier League. However, he did not play a single match during the season after being ruled out with a calf strain.