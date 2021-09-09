‘Mentor Singh Dhoni!’: Former captain will be at T20 World Cup, fans celebrate with memes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday. However more than the players themselves, it was former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who got everyone talking online.

Taking all cricket buffs by surprise, Dhoni was named as the mentor for the tournament. Dhoni, as captain, brought home three major ICC trophies — World T20, Champions Trophy and World Cup. He also won three IPL titles as the skipper of Super Kings (CSK). His experience coupled with the team’s performance, has fans already excited, with many dubbing the Men in Blue as “champions”.

As emotions ran high among fans, netizens flooded social media with memes to celebrate his return to the dugout.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021 😄 pic.twitter.com/xhJtxqes7m — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2021

2021 is a lot like 2007: Ronaldo is playing for Manchester United Dr. Octupus is in a Spiderman movie https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Dhoni will be in Indian dressing room in a new role — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 8, 2021

When I see MS Dhoni’s name as a mentor for #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RhV92WbY3u — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) September 8, 2021

Ms dhoni in this world cup: pic.twitter.com/nwqLByhYES — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) September 8, 2021

Kohli and MSD in Dressing Room: pic.twitter.com/yCdouucH7G — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) September 8, 2021

MS Dhoni !

Naam hi Kaafi hai #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TQ2TuF2nFv — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 8, 2021

MSDians after seeing Mahi in Indian dressing room again pic.twitter.com/tkzty6ilrw — Science wala ladka (@sciencewalaldka) September 9, 2021

Kohli and dhoni in upcoming T20 world cup. pic.twitter.com/4VqpspL9Wf — Mask (@lolwa_op) September 8, 2021

The T20 World Cup will take place in UAE and Oman at 4 venues — Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 17 with the qualifying rounds. India kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.