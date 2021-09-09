scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 09, 2021
‘Mentor Singh Dhoni!’: Former captain will be at T20 World Cup, fans celebrate with memes

BCCI announced former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will join as a mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 leaving all in frenzy online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 10:50:14 am
t20 world cup 2021, t20 world cup india squad, ms dhoni, ms dhoni t20 world cup mentor, dhoni mentor indian team, ms dhoni mentor memes, cricket news, indian expressThe announcement about MS Dhoni as a mentor for Team India at T20 World Cup 2021 left cricket fans emotional online.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday. However more than the players themselves, it was former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who got everyone talking online.

Taking all cricket buffs by surprise, Dhoni was named as the mentor for the tournament. Dhoni, as captain, brought home three major ICC trophies — World T20, Champions Trophy and World Cup. He also won three IPL titles as the skipper of Super Kings (CSK). His experience coupled with the team’s performance, has fans already excited, with many dubbing the Men in Blue as “champions”.

ALSO READ |Explained: How will mentor Dhoni help India’s prospects at T20 World Cup?

As emotions ran high among fans, netizens flooded social media with memes to celebrate his return to the dugout.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

The T20 World Cup will take place in UAE and Oman at 4 venues — Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 17 with the qualifying rounds. India kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

