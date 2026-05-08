MS Dhoni emerges as highest individual taxpayer across Bihar-Jharkhand as total collection touches Rs 20,000 crore

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Six years after stepping away from international cricket, M S Dhoni continues to make headlines, not just for what he does on the field, but off the field as well. The former India captain, who is still part of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, has once again emerged as the highest individual taxpayer across Bihar and Jharkhand for the 2025–26 financial year.
The information was shared on Thursday by Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Bihar-Jharkhand), Dr D Sudhakara Rao, during a media interaction in Ranchi.
“The total collection from Bihar and Jharkhand during the financial year of 2025-26 was around Rs 20,000 crore, of which Rs 12,000 crore was collected only from Jharkhand,” Rao said, according to PTI.
He also confirmed Dhoni’s position at the top of the individual taxpayer list. “MS Dhoni was the highest individual taxpayer combining Bihar and Jharkhand during the previous financial year,” Rao stated, while declining to reveal the exact amount paid in taxes by the former India skipper.
Officials noted that Jharkhand accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the combined tax collections from the two states, largely due to its industrial and commercial base. The Income Tax department also said that close to 70 per cent of the total revenue came through Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).
Meanwhile, Dhoni’s future with CSK continues to attract attention. Although he retired from international cricket years ago, speculation around his IPL career refuses to fade.
The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has remained part of the Chennai setup this season, though fitness concerns have limited his involvement. His availability has become a regular talking point as the tournament enters a crucial stage.
There have been indications from within the franchise that Dhoni could return to the playing XI soon. At the same time, reports suggest he may not want to alter the team combination if Chennai manage to build momentum in the playoff race.
Even when he is not on the field, Dhoni’s influence around the franchise remains difficult to ignore. Few cricketers in India continue to command the kind of attention and commercial pull, that he does years after retirement.