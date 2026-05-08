MS Dhoni emerges as highest individual taxpayer across Bihar-Jharkhand as total collection touches Rs 20,000 crore

Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Bihar-Jharkhand), Dr D Sudhakara Rao declined to reveal the exact amount paid in taxes by the former India skipper

Six years after stepping away from international cricket, M S Dhoni continues to make headlines, not just for what he does on the field, but off the field as well. The former India captain, who is still part of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, has once again emerged as the highest individual taxpayer across Bihar and Jharkhand for the 2025–26 financial year.

The information was shared on Thursday by Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Bihar-Jharkhand), Dr D Sudhakara Rao, during a media interaction in Ranchi.

“The total collection from Bihar and Jharkhand during the financial year of 2025-26 was around Rs 20,000 crore, of which Rs 12,000 crore was collected only from Jharkhand,” Rao said, according to PTI.