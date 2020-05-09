Follow Us:
Saturday, May 09, 2020
MS Dhoni turns up in video with daughter, his appearance inspires memes on social media

Soon the new picture of Dhoni triggered a meme fest on Twitter, where desi memers started comparing his old images with the latest one and drawing parallels with many life situations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2020 4:08:53 pm
MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni ziva playing video, ziva dhoni playing video, ms dhoni beard look, ms dhoni old look, ms dhoni memes, latest desi memes, viral news, lockdown memes, indian express, People have been taking old and the latest photo of ace cricketer to make comparisons. (@Samcasm7/ Twitter)

MS Dhoni has largely stayed out of the public eye since the World Cup last year and was last seen when he turned up to practice for the now on-hold IPL. But a fresh video of the former Indian captain with his daughter Ziva got people taking about his appearance, given he suddenly seemed a lot older than he is.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has been spending time at his Ranchi home with his family and dogs. Although the Chennai SuperKings captain isn’t active on social media, fans have been getting glimpses of him thanks to his daughter’s Instagram profile.

In the latest video, the duo is seen spending time in the lawn playing fetch with their dog and participating in a friendly race. But what caught people’s attention was his appearance.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram

#runninglife post sunset !

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on

While some fans were shocked, others thought it was relatable given the extended lockdown that has prevented people from visiting the barber.

Soon the picture of Dhoni began inspiring memes on Twitter, where many comparing the latest photo with older images to draw parallels with many real life situations. Here are some of the results:

 

