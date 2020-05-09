MS Dhoni turns up in video with daughter, his appearance inspires memes on social media

People have been taking old and the latest photo of ace cricketer to make comparisons. (@Samcasm7/ Twitter) People have been taking old and the latest photo of ace cricketer to make comparisons. (@Samcasm7/ Twitter)

MS Dhoni has largely stayed out of the public eye since the World Cup last year and was last seen when he turned up to practice for the now on-hold IPL. But a fresh video of the former Indian captain with his daughter Ziva got people taking about his appearance, given he suddenly seemed a lot older than he is.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has been spending time at his Ranchi home with his family and dogs. Although the Chennai SuperKings captain isn’t active on social media, fans have been getting glimpses of him thanks to his daughter’s Instagram profile.

In the latest video, the duo is seen spending time in the lawn playing fetch with their dog and participating in a friendly race. But what caught people’s attention was his appearance.

Watch the video here:

While some fans were shocked, others thought it was relatable given the extended lockdown that has prevented people from visiting the barber.

MS Dhoni’s situation being in quarantine. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gyatnkFYGq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 8, 2020

Dhoni looking 15 years older than his real age. pic.twitter.com/aG5rQk6c6y — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) May 8, 2020

Sadness is, seeing your favourite player getting old 😣 pic.twitter.com/0P32R6HHHh — 🧘🏻‍♂ (@Gujju_Jon) May 8, 2020

Soon the picture of Dhoni began inspiring memes on Twitter, where many comparing the latest photo with older images to draw parallels with many real life situations. Here are some of the results:

1. Fresher in IT industry. 2. After 5 years in IT industry. pic.twitter.com/AGf9C1v4x5 — Icecream Baba (@vichupedia) May 9, 2020

1. Time taken for girls to reach 10k followers. 2.Time taken for boys to reach 10k followers. pic.twitter.com/IZ7Pw39BKj — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) May 9, 2020

1. When you start studying for CA 2. When you become a CA pic.twitter.com/TuN4lscWxo — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 9, 2020

Pic 1 :- Before Lockdown Pic2 :- After 45 days of lockdown #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/wuwvvpdGWZ — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) May 9, 2020

When you

1) start preparing for govt jobs exam.

2) when you finally get a job. pic.twitter.com/6FdXoNPRg6 — Surendra (@Arrre_bhai) May 9, 2020

Time spent in waiting for Vodafone signal pic.twitter.com/I5y7u6TWA1 — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) May 9, 2020

1. Whole engineering life

2. After 10 years finally you get a job

Ha isme oolta hota hai 😬 pic.twitter.com/ZSG1KliAMI — Dhruval (@PropositionJoe0) May 9, 2020

1)When u text ur crush

2)Waiting for reply pic.twitter.com/YVuvUEe4dZ — Jitendra Srivastava (@iamjitusrivas) May 9, 2020

1. Acche din promised.

2. Waiting for Acche din. pic.twitter.com/LltPBWunAc — Saurav Sen (@100ravsen) May 9, 2020

https://t.co/9UIqNzaqmd wish you get a job

2.after you got a job. pic.twitter.com/vB7ZKC7baP — Tin tin Quarantino (@NoNegthinker) May 9, 2020

*When you’re 24 years old and unmarried at family function* Pic 1: How you really look.

Pic 2: How your relative see you. pic.twitter.com/gefUdseaQ8 — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) May 9, 2020

* calls SBI customer care * me: sir, YONO app se related problem hai attendant: sir thoda wait kren we are checking me: pic.twitter.com/y3QqqqqP1l — Self Isolated Sunil (@1sInto2s) May 8, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd