MS Dhoni turns up in video with daughter, his appearance inspires memes on social media

MS Dhoni has largely stayed out of the public eye since the World Cup last year and was last seen when he turned up to practice for the now on-hold IPL. But a fresh video of the former Indian captain with his daughter Ziva got people taking about his appearance, given he suddenly seemed a lot older than he is.
The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has been spending time at his Ranchi home with his family and dogs. Although the Chennai SuperKings captain isn’t active on social media, fans have been getting glimpses of him thanks to his daughter’s Instagram profile.
In the latest video, the duo is seen spending time in the lawn playing fetch with their dog and participating in a friendly race. But what caught people’s attention was his appearance.
Watch the video here:
While some fans were shocked, others thought it was relatable given the extended lockdown that has prevented people from visiting the barber.
MS Dhoni’s situation being in quarantine. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gyatnkFYGq
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 8, 2020
Dhoni looking 15 years older than his real age. pic.twitter.com/aG5rQk6c6y
— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) May 8, 2020
Sadness is, seeing your favourite player getting old 😣 pic.twitter.com/0P32R6HHHh
— 🧘🏻♂ (@Gujju_Jon) May 8, 2020
Soon the picture of Dhoni began inspiring memes on Twitter, where many comparing the latest photo with older images to draw parallels with many real life situations. Here are some of the results:
1. Fresher in IT industry.
2. After 5 years in IT industry. pic.twitter.com/AGf9C1v4x5
— Icecream Baba (@vichupedia) May 9, 2020
1. Time taken for girls to reach 10k followers.
2.Time taken for boys to reach 10k followers. pic.twitter.com/IZ7Pw39BKj
— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) May 9, 2020
1. When you start studying for CA
2. When you become a CA pic.twitter.com/TuN4lscWxo
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 9, 2020
1.Enters Medical college.
2.After MBBS,MD, DM,FRCS,Laud*,lehsun….. pic.twitter.com/GPXWojH3kh
— GOD Some (@LagbhagG) May 9, 2020
Pic 1 :- Before Lockdown
Pic2 :- After 45 days of lockdown #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/wuwvvpdGWZ
— 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) May 9, 2020
When you
1) start preparing for govt jobs exam.
2) when you finally get a job. pic.twitter.com/6FdXoNPRg6
— Surendra (@Arrre_bhai) May 9, 2020
Time spent in waiting for Vodafone signal pic.twitter.com/I5y7u6TWA1
— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) May 9, 2020
1. Whole engineering life
2. After 10 years finally you get a job
Ha isme oolta hota hai 😬 pic.twitter.com/ZSG1KliAMI
— Dhruval (@PropositionJoe0) May 9, 2020
1)When u text ur crush
2)Waiting for reply pic.twitter.com/YVuvUEe4dZ
— Jitendra Srivastava (@iamjitusrivas) May 9, 2020
1. Acche din promised.
2. Waiting for Acche din. pic.twitter.com/LltPBWunAc
— Saurav Sen (@100ravsen) May 9, 2020
MS MS-XL pic.twitter.com/W6jKA3i6gH
— Tweet Potato (@newshungree) May 9, 2020
https://t.co/9UIqNzaqmd wish you get a job
2.after you got a job. pic.twitter.com/vB7ZKC7baP
— Tin tin Quarantino (@NoNegthinker) May 9, 2020
*When you’re 24 years old and unmarried at family function*
Pic 1: How you really look.
Pic 2: How your relative see you. pic.twitter.com/gefUdseaQ8
— rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) May 9, 2020
* calls SBI customer care *
me: sir, YONO app se related problem hai
attendant: sir thoda wait kren we are checking
me: pic.twitter.com/y3QqqqqP1l
— Self Isolated Sunil (@1sInto2s) May 8, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.