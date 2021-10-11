scorecardresearch
Monday, October 11, 2021
MS Dhoni gifts signed ball to young CSK fans who are left teary-eyed after team’s win

The two children are seen celebrating and fighting back tears as MS Dhoni concluded the CSK game with a winning boundary against Delhi Capitals. He later gifted them an autographed ball.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 11, 2021 12:31:29 pm
CSK vs DC IPL, MS Dhoni, IPL matches, MS dhoni gifts signed ball young csk fans viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the two videos have gone viral with many lauding Dhoni's sweet gesture towards the young fans.

As MS Dhoni scored the winning runs for Chennai Super Kings, confirming their place in the final of IPL 2021, fans and supporters flooded social media with celebratory tweets and memes. The camera at the Dubai stadium also captured the reactions of several fans rejoicing at the team’s win. However, a video of two young fans who are unable to stop their tears after the victory was noticed by many, including Dhoni himself, who decided to make the evening of the children more memorable by gifting them a signed ball.

In a video, which is now being widely circulated on social media, the two children are seen celebrating and fighting back tears as Dhoni concludes the game with the winning boundary against Delhi Capitals.

Watch the video here:

In another clip, the 40-year-old CSK captain is seen gifting the two kids an autographed ball. “Dhoni’s gift to his littles big-hearted fans,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral video where Dhoni’s throws the ball to the two kids, who are clearly ecstatic after receiving the gift.

Since being shared online, the two videos have gone viral with many lauding Dhoni’s sweet gesture towards the young fans.

“The reason why people love Mahi,” wrote a user while another commented, “An amazing gesture from Thala.”

