MS Dhoni gifts signed ball to young CSK fans who are left teary-eyed after team’s win

As MS Dhoni scored the winning runs for Chennai Super Kings, confirming their place in the final of IPL 2021, fans and supporters flooded social media with celebratory tweets and memes. The camera at the Dubai stadium also captured the reactions of several fans rejoicing at the team’s win. However, a video of two young fans who are unable to stop their tears after the victory was noticed by many, including Dhoni himself, who decided to make the evening of the children more memorable by gifting them a signed ball.

In a video, which is now being widely circulated on social media, the two children are seen celebrating and fighting back tears as Dhoni concludes the game with the winning boundary against Delhi Capitals.

Watch the video here:

Happy for #CSK but #DC ka bde matches ka yehi rehta hai pic.twitter.com/5rqvz1sGSW — Ashok Rana (@AshokRa72671545) October 10, 2021

In another clip, the 40-year-old CSK captain is seen gifting the two kids an autographed ball. “Dhoni’s gift to his littles big-hearted fans,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral video where Dhoni’s throws the ball to the two kids, who are clearly ecstatic after receiving the gift.

Dhoni’s gift to his littles big hearted Fans pic.twitter.com/zbxcPvb9aW — Ashok Rana (@AshokRa72671545) October 10, 2021

Since being shared online, the two videos have gone viral with many lauding Dhoni’s sweet gesture towards the young fans.

The reason why people love Mahi ❤️ — Paresh Patil (@uronefriend1) October 11, 2021

Some things & emotions are beyond worldly measures 💛❤🔥🔥⭐ — Yashasvi Nerali (@YashasviNerali) October 11, 2021

An amazing gesture from Thala — Kiran Kumar (@am_kiran_kumar) October 11, 2021

Wow Mahi great cricketer and a greater human being. — Anshuman Sharma (@Anshuma00036689) October 11, 2021

He is soo sweet😭😭😭❤

That girl,I’m so happy for her 😭❤ — Ƴ ａｔｈａ ᥫ᭡ CSK Army💛 (@MONDLER_612) October 11, 2021

Mahi is very noble n humble and cool 😎 brought the greatest happiness and joyful memories for both the kids and their family 👍👍👏👏🙏🙏😍😎💐💐 — vkmehndiratta (@vkmehndiratta) October 11, 2021

