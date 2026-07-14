Dhoni still visits ‘dhaba’ he loved before fame, gifted car to owner’s family

MS Dhoni has long been admired not just for his achievements on the cricket field but also for the quiet, grounded life he leads away from it. Whether he is spotted riding his bike around Ranchi without a security cover or driving a tractor on his farm, the former India captain has built a reputation for staying close to his roots.

Now, a viral social media post has once again highlighted that side of Dhoni, sharing a heartwarming story about a roadside dhaba he has reportedly continued to visit for years, even after becoming one of India’s biggest sporting icons.

The post read, “There is a dhaba on the highway connecting Ranchi to Jamshedpur that most travellers would drive past without a second glance. MS Dhoni never has.”

Dhoni started visiting the eatery as a young cricketer, long before international success, World Cup victories, and the famous helicopter shot made him a household name. The dhaba, owned by Sanjay Mukherjee, reportedly became one of his favourite stops and has remained so over the years.

It further claims that whenever Dhoni visits now, a table is specially arranged for him in the backyard near an idol of Lord Shiva. Only a handful of staff members attend to him, and his order is said to be almost unchanged—boneless chilli chicken, butter naan, and a mango drink.

The post also mentions that on one occasion, Dhoni reportedly left a tip of Rs 6,000, a gesture that has caught the attention of many online.

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When Dhoni gifted a car

The story goes beyond Dhoni’s food preferences. The post claims that in 2007, during the thread ceremony of Mukherjee’s son, the former India skipper gifted the family a Maruti Swift.

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“It was not a gesture for cameras. There were no cameras there to see it.”

The post concludes by saying that Dhoni’s popularity in Jharkhand has never been built on trophies alone.

“It is about a man who, by most accounts, never stopped returning to the people who knew him before the world did.”

Social media reacts

The post has struck a chord with fans, quickly gaining traction across social media.

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A user wrote, “Now I feel like going over there sooon enough.”

Another commented, “True legend.”

Disclaimer: This viral social media narrative detailing MS Dhoni’s visits and personal gestures has not been independently verified. Reader discretion is advised when consuming uncorroborated social media accounts.