scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 11, 2021
MUST READ

MS Dhoni fans celebrate with memes after CSK enters Indian Premier League final

Many MS Dhoni supporters also took the opportunity to back the cricketer's performance in the CSK vs Delhi Capitals game and tweeted the popular "Not finished" meme.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 11, 2021 12:45:23 pm
CSK, CSK IPL final, ms dhoni, dhoni, dhoni csk, dhoni chennai, dhoni chepauk, dhoni ipl, dhoni ipl 2021, dhoni retirement, csk, chennai super kings, ipl, ipl 2021, cricket newsWith this win, CSK confirmed its place in the IPL final.

Chennai Super Kings fans cheered with joy as the team entered the Indian Premier League final after defeating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first qualifier at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The match between the two teams remained intense but a vintage MS Dhoni pulled off a sensational chase that helped CSK reach the target of 173 runs with two balls to spare. With this win, the team confirmed its place in the IPL final.

ALSO READ |IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK Highlights: Dhoni finishes off in style as CSK enter final

Many Dhoni supporters also took the opportunity to back the cricketer and his performance in the game and tweeted the popular “Not finished” meme on social media. Others posted memes depicting the mood of DC supporters. Here, take a look at some of the many memes being shared on the microblogging website:

CSK captain MS Dhoni remained not out on 18 off six deliveries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 11: Latest News

Advertisement