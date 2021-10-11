MS Dhoni fans celebrate with memes after CSK enters Indian Premier League final

Chennai Super Kings fans cheered with joy as the team entered the Indian Premier League final after defeating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first qualifier at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The match between the two teams remained intense but a vintage MS Dhoni pulled off a sensational chase that helped CSK reach the target of 173 runs with two balls to spare. With this win, the team confirmed its place in the IPL final.

Many Dhoni supporters also took the opportunity to back the cricketer and his performance in the game and tweeted the popular “Not finished” meme on social media. Others posted memes depicting the mood of DC supporters. Here, take a look at some of the many memes being shared on the microblogging website:

40 year old man lead his team to their 9th IPL Final as the oldest ever cap to do it, Levels. 👑💛 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/cMAhOKjWCG — MSD Bullet_Pandi 🦁🧞‍♂️ (@G7__MSD) October 10, 2021

Me waiting for #Dhoni to make a comeback and listen to @cricketaakash ’s “Mahi maar rha hai”: pic.twitter.com/SMFveGMgiV — Riyansh Sachdev (@riyanshh_) October 10, 2021

MSD haters when they come to know today they can’t troll MSD because of his strike rate#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/7nKPp5efZB — Gaurav (@Gaurav59131412) October 10, 2021

CSK captain MS Dhoni remained not out on 18 off six deliveries.