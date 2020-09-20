‘It’s 2020 for a reason’, say netizens after MS Dhoni gets DRS call wrong

When MS Dhoni got the umpire's call wrong, troubled fans took to social media to express their disbelief. (Source: PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

While the opening match of IPL 2020 concluded with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets on Saturday, fans of MS Dhoni were stunned when the former Indian team captain got a DRS call wrong.

Dhoni rarely gets his review calls wrong. They are accurate to the point that some fans have even started referring DRS as the ‘Dhoni Review System’.

On Saturday, in the 14th over of the match between CSK and MI, Dhoni had challenged the umpire’s call for an LBW against Saurabh Tiwary appealed by Piyush Chawla. Though it looked close, the replay showed that Chawla’s delivery had clearly missed the stumps and CSK lost their only review.

Troubled fans took to social media to express their disbelief. Here are the reactions

Dhoni getting DRS wrong.

2020 for a reason 😑 — Gautam Jayasankar (@gjolps) September 19, 2020

Dhoni took the wrong #DRS . How bad could 2020 be ??#IPL2020 — im.abhiii (@AbhijitM1997) September 19, 2020

I know a lot has happened in 2020, but I’m an optimistic fella, and now that MSD has got a LBW review wrong I am officially terming this year ‘upside down’ 🤓 #Dream11IPL — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 19, 2020

Dhoni losing DRS… Oh it’s 2020… Understandable — Dhaval Mehta (@iamdhaval29) September 19, 2020

2020 is the year when Dhoni also gets DRS wrong! — Ipshita Gopinath (@ipshitagopinath) September 19, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd