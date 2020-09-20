‘It’s 2020 for a reason’, say netizens after MS Dhoni gets DRS call wrong

scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 20, 2020
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 20, 2020 12:20:26 pm
(Source: PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

While the opening match of IPL 2020 concluded with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets on Saturday, fans of MS Dhoni were stunned when the former Indian team captain got a DRS call wrong.

Dhoni rarely gets his review calls wrong. They are accurate to the point that some fans have even started referring DRS as the ‘Dhoni Review System’.

On Saturday, in the 14th over of the match between CSK and MI, Dhoni had challenged the umpire’s call for an LBW against Saurabh Tiwary appealed by Piyush Chawla. Though it looked close, the replay showed that Chawla’s delivery had clearly missed the stumps and CSK lost their only review.

Troubled fans took to social media to express their disbelief. Here are the reactions

