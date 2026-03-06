MS Dhoni calms overexcited Sakshi after false wicket celebration during India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final: WATCH

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned heads at the Wankhede Stadium as he watched the T20 World Cup semi-final between the India national cricket team and England cricket team from the stands.
He was accompanied by his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and broadcast cameras frequently focused on the VIP box where the couple followed the action.
During the match, a light-hearted moment between the two quickly caught the internet’s attention. A short clip from the broadcast began circulating widely on social media, showing Dhoni gently calming Sakshi after she mistakenly celebrated what she thought was a wicket.
The incident occurred in the 18th over of England’s innings, when India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was tasked with containing the batters. Bumrah delivered a superb over, giving away just six runs and tightening the screws on England’s middle order, with Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran at the crease.
On the very first ball of the over, Bumrah bowled a full delivery to Curran, who pushed it straight back toward the bowler. Watching the moment unfold, Sakshi jumped up, thinking India had taken a catch, and began celebrating enthusiastically. However, the ball had clearly bounced before reaching Bumrah, something most viewers quickly realised.
Dhoni, standing just behind her, calmly gestured for her to relax and indicated that it wasn’t out. The candid exchange between the couple was captured on camera and soon went viral online.
The clip has already crossed six million views, drawing plenty of amused reactions from fans. One user joked, “Sorry to everyone on behalf of Dhoni”. Another commented, “So sweet. Her intentions were purely Indian.” A third wrote, “The reaction was very cute. It happens in excitement.”
A fourth user added humorously, “Dhoni: Calm down, mace-wielding Bheem, calm down.”
Meanwhile, Bumrah’s disciplined over proved crucial in shifting momentum in India’s favour as England’s chase began to falter in the closing stages. Hardik Pandya further tightened the grip by conceding only nine runs in the penultimate over, making it increasingly difficult for England to keep up with the mounting required rate.
India eventually sealed a tense seven-run victory in the semi-final in Mumbai. After the match, captain Suryakumar Yadav singled out Bumrah for special praise, highlighting the fast bowler’s ability to deliver under pressure once again.
Earlier in the game, India had posted a formidable 253/7 thanks largely to a brilliant 89 from Sanju Samson. England came close to pulling off what would have been a record chase, powered by Bethell’s outstanding 105, but ultimately finished on 246/7, falling just short in a thrilling contest.
Dhoni had already had a busy day; he attended the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, earlier in the day before making his way to the stadium in the evening for the high-pressure clash.