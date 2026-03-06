MS Dhoni calms overexcited Sakshi after false wicket celebration during India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final: WATCH

The incident occurred in the 18th over of England’s innings, when India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was tasked with containing the batters

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned heads at the Wankhede Stadium as he watched the T20 World Cup semi-final between the India national cricket team and England cricket team from the stands.

He was accompanied by his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and broadcast cameras frequently focused on the VIP box where the couple followed the action.

During the match, a light-hearted moment between the two quickly caught the internet’s attention. A short clip from the broadcast began circulating widely on social media, showing Dhoni gently calming Sakshi after she mistakenly celebrated what she thought was a wicket.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of England’s innings, when India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was tasked with containing the batters. Bumrah delivered a superb over, giving away just six runs and tightening the screws on England’s middle order, with Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran at the crease.