Tuesday, July 07, 2020
COVID19

On MS Dhoni’s birthday, fans wish him on social media with memes and tributes

From official handles like that of the Mumbai Police to fans, there were multiple memes and greetings on social media for the former Indian captain on his birthday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 7, 2020 3:01:22 pm
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, ms dhoni, ms dhoni birthday, happy birthday dhoni, dhoni memes, ms dhoni birthday wishes, viral news, cricket news, sports news, indian express Remembering his contributions, fans celebrated his MS Dhoni’s birthday online hoping for his comeback soon.

On former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday tributes poured in on social media. #MSDhoni and #HappyBirthdayDhoni trended on Twitter, and fans reminisced about his contributions as a skipper and wicket-keeper.

There were memes by fans on the former captain’s demeanour and why he was still an inspiration for them:

Dhoni is the most successful captain of the Indian cricket team in limited-overs cricket. There have been question marks over the former captain’s future since the World Cup last year after India’s exit in the semi-finals. IPL 2020 was being closely watched for a comeback by Dhoni ahead of the World T20, but both events are now in question thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

