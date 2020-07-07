On MS Dhoni’s birthday, fans wish him on social media with memes and tributes

Remembering his contributions, fans celebrated his MS Dhoni’s birthday online hoping for his comeback soon. Remembering his contributions, fans celebrated his MS Dhoni’s birthday online hoping for his comeback soon.

On former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday tributes poured in on social media. #MSDhoni and #HappyBirthdayDhoni trended on Twitter, and fans reminisced about his contributions as a skipper and wicket-keeper.

There were memes by fans on the former captain’s demeanour and why he was still an inspiration for them:

Dhoni is a legend not because of his records, he is adored by the fans coz of those hundreds of micro-moments of genius on field which can’t be quantified & recorded into numbers.#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/RHN5ZCA4Ey — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 6, 2020

Dhoni’s biggest gift to India was not the trophies, players etc. It was belief, expectations. You started to believe any game can be won from any situation, and then it became an expectation. Happy Birthday @msdhoni, thanks for the innumerable lessons.#HappyBirthdayDhoni — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 6, 2020

#HappyBirthdayDhoni You have been an inspiration for me in many aspects of life. pic.twitter.com/ALdseggPRV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 6, 2020

#HappyBirthdayDhoni

THE SUDDENNESS! THE SHEER SUDDENNESS OF THE MOVE! THE UNEXPECTED NATURE OF THE MOVE! THE UNPREDICTABILITY OF THE MOVE! THE FACT THAT THERE WAS NO WARNING! pic.twitter.com/Xxp1ZCeOe1 — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) July 7, 2020

Ittu se distance par Dhoni ne stump kiya hai logon ko or kuch toh itne saare gap me bhi stump miss kar dete hain#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/vhWovUYYfo — Mojo (@Singhlicious) July 6, 2020

#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni Fans : we want IPL trophy, we want champions trophy, we want T20 world cup, we want odi world cup.#Dhoni : pic.twitter.com/TCQneHcrdB — B🅰️rle-G 🇮🇳 (@Zero_humour) July 6, 2020

Dhoni is the most successful captain of the Indian cricket team in limited-overs cricket. There have been question marks over the former captain’s future since the World Cup last year after India’s exit in the semi-finals. IPL 2020 was being closely watched for a comeback by Dhoni ahead of the World T20, but both events are now in question thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

