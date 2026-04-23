‘Camera leke aaya… bhagao isko’: MS Dhoni’s Bihari-accent banter with Deepak Chahar recreates iconic 20-year-old viral moment

There was a light-hearted throwback moment involving M S Dhoni and Deepak Chahar during their practice sessions ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
In a clip shared online, Chahar walked up to Dhoni for a friendly chat, but the CSK veteran immediately turned his attention to the cameraman tagging along.
In his signature Bihari tone, Dhoni joked, “Tum aaya, saath mein camera leke aaya… bhagao isko (You came here—and you brought a camera with you… get him out of here),” smiling as he said it. Chahar played along, telling the cameraman, “Arey yaar bhaiya, jao aap (Come on, brother, please go).” Dhoni then added, “Haan, warna baat nahi kar payenge (Yes, otherwise we won’t be able to talk).”
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What made the moment stand out was how closely it mirrored an old video from nearly two decades ago, where a younger Dhoni, visibly shy, had made a similar request while being filmed. Back then, he had said, “Please take a photo. I won’t be able to speak whilst being recorded.”
Thala recreates his 20 years old Viral video😭 pic.twitter.com/NUZXrR1feo
— Haydos🛡️ (@GovindIstSTH) April 22, 2026
The new clip has taken off on social media, racking up over 118 million views on Instagram. Brands and fans alike joined in—Netflix India quipped, “How many times have you watched this? Yes,” while YouTube India joked, “Not Thala breadcrumbing us with these clips.”
Fans also flooded the comments with nostalgia. One wrote, “Only OGs have seen the old video of MS Dhoni with long hair,” while another wrote, “20 years later and the only thing that’s changed is my age. Thala still looks like he’s about to make a comeback in IPL 2045.” A third comment read, “Bihari will always be Bihari.”
Dhoni and Chahar, of course, share a history at CSK. The pacer spent six seasons with the franchise, featuring in 76 matches and picking up 78 wickets. They were also part of three title-winning campaigns together in 2018, 2021, and 2023.
As for the upcoming clash, both Mumbai and Chennai are looking to turn things around this season. With four points each from six games, they’ll be aiming for a crucial win to build momentum in the second half of the tournament.
Disclaimer: This story is for informational and entertainment purposes, capturing a light-hearted moment shared on social media; it does not constitute professional advice or an official statement.