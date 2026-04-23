‘Camera leke aaya… bhagao isko’: MS Dhoni’s Bihari-accent banter with Deepak Chahar recreates iconic 20-year-old viral moment

There was a light-hearted throwback moment involving M S Dhoni and Deepak Chahar during their practice sessions ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

In a clip shared online, Chahar walked up to Dhoni for a friendly chat, but the CSK veteran immediately turned his attention to the cameraman tagging along.

In his signature Bihari tone, Dhoni joked, “Tum aaya, saath mein camera leke aaya… bhagao isko (You came here—and you brought a camera with you… get him out of here),” smiling as he said it. Chahar played along, telling the cameraman, “Arey yaar bhaiya, jao aap (Come on, brother, please go).” Dhoni then added, “Haan, warna baat nahi kar payenge (Yes, otherwise we won’t be able to talk).”