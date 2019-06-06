Toggle Menu
'Salute his love for country': Photos of Dhoni's gloves with special Army insignia go viral

‘Salute his love for country’: Photos of Dhoni’s gloves with special Army insignia go viral

MS Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011 made the special tribute and it touched hearts of many online. He also went training under the Para Brigade in 2015.

icc world cup 2019, cricket world cup, ind vs SA, ms dhoni, army insignia dagger, ms dhoni gloves dagger, ms dhoni para military force dagger, ms dhoni army rank, viral news, cricket news, sports news, indian express
Fans loved MS Dhoni’s poignant gesture and photos of his gloves are now going viral.

India won its opening match at the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa and it’s not just team’s performance that got everyone talking online. During the team’s first match in Southhampton, eagle-eyed fans spotted a special symbol embroidered on the gloves of team India’s wicket-keeper, MS Dhoni, and it created a huge buzz online.

Close-up shots of his green gloves showed the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces also known as ‘Balidaan’ symbolising sacrifice and it sent fans in a tizzy. They couldn’t stop gushing and praising the former skipper for his love and dedication towards his country and armed forces.

Quickly, numerous photos of his gloves flooded social media sites and fans saluted him for his special gesture. Netizens also pointed out how he has donned the insignia on numerous occasions before be it in his cap or his mobile cover and was thrilled to see it in the World Cup too.

