‘Salute his love for country’: Photos of Dhoni’s gloves with special Army insignia go viral

India won its opening match at the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa and it’s not just team’s performance that got everyone talking online. During the team’s first match in Southhampton, eagle-eyed fans spotted a special symbol embroidered on the gloves of team India’s wicket-keeper, MS Dhoni, and it created a huge buzz online.
Close-up shots of his green gloves showed the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces also known as ‘Balidaan’ symbolising sacrifice and it sent fans in a tizzy. They couldn’t stop gushing and praising the former skipper for his love and dedication towards his country and armed forces.
ALSO READ | ICC World Cup 2019: India defeat South Africa, here are the best memes
Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011 made the special tribute and it touched hearts of many online. He also went training under the Para Brigade in 2015.
Quickly, numerous photos of his gloves flooded social media sites and fans saluted him for his special gesture. Netizens also pointed out how he has donned the insignia on numerous occasions before be it in his cap or his mobile cover and was thrilled to see it in the World Cup too.
Salute & respect to MS Dhoni who printed insignia of ‘Balidan’ on his wicket keeping gloves.👇
That’s the regimental dagger insignia which represents the Para SF, Special Operations unit of Indian Army attached to Parachute Regiment.🙏🇮🇳 @msdhoni #BCCI#INDvSA #Dhoni #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/PIriFyBLW0
— Jagdish Dangi (@jagdishjd07) June 6, 2019
Lt. Colonel of Territorial Army man M.S. Dhoni.
On his gloves we can see the #Balidan badge of the Para Special Forces #ParaSF …. The elite special forces of our nation. #ParachuteRegiment #Paratroopers pic.twitter.com/da87RxKPQx
— Krrissh Yadhu (@KrrisshYadhu) June 6, 2019
If you’d have noticed dhoni’s wicket keeping gloves have the Para logo on it! Legendary levels of swag!@msdhoni @BCCI @ChennaiIPL @ChennaiyinFC @cricketworldcup #INDvSA #legends @IAF_MCC #ArmedForces pic.twitter.com/P3nNI9B6vf
— Vivek Singh (@viveksingh1201) June 6, 2019
Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 106 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Para) (Airborne)
The balidan, a validation of, ‘Who Dares Wins’.
MS Dhoni Wicket Keeping gloves. Having,#BalidanBadge pic.twitter.com/gIgp21GNN8
— Girish Bharadwaja (@Girishvhp) June 6, 2019
This man shows his love for the nation and army.
A Regimental Dragger(BALIDAN) of Indian Army Para Special Force on MS Dhoni Gloves. #IndianArmy #Balidan pic.twitter.com/P5haUEyQcy
— Sachin Joraviya (@SachinJoraviya) June 5, 2019
This is why we love u @msdhoni. Thanks to show your love and support for our military PARA SF. Rounded is the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on Dhoni’s gloves. pic.twitter.com/NgoAriDUxH
— Ram (@myself_Anuz) June 5, 2019
MS Dhoni wear Regimental dagger(Blidan Batch) symbol of the Indian army Para special forces on his gloves.
Love for Indian Defence forces…🙌 pic.twitter.com/ikEtXW76Yi
— Ashok Singh Choudhary(Jat) (@ashok_Singh05) June 5, 2019
Salute & respect to MS Dhoni who printed insignia of ‘Balidan’ on his wicket keeping gloves.👇
That’s the regimental dagger insignia which represents the Para SF, Special Operations unit of Indian Army attached to Parachute Regiment.🙏🇮🇳#INDvSA #Dhoni @majorgauravarya pic.twitter.com/WHnlClBUXO
— Mujaid Alam Bakarwal🇮🇳 (@alam_mujaid) June 5, 2019
Noticed the “Balidan” mark on @msdhoni wicket keeping gloves.This insignia represents the Indian Parachute Regiment which he is a part off.I like how he keeps it so close to his life while most of his counterparts r just poster boys @majorgauravarya #CricketKaCrown #Dhoni @adgpi pic.twitter.com/Kh0yhDtQkL
— Vibhor Mohla (@Vibhormohla) June 5, 2019