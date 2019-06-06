‘Salute his love for country’: Photos of Dhoni’s gloves with special Army insignia go viral

India won its opening match at the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa and it’s not just team’s performance that got everyone talking online. During the team’s first match in Southhampton, eagle-eyed fans spotted a special symbol embroidered on the gloves of team India’s wicket-keeper, MS Dhoni, and it created a huge buzz online.

Close-up shots of his green gloves showed the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces also known as ‘Balidaan’ symbolising sacrifice and it sent fans in a tizzy. They couldn’t stop gushing and praising the former skipper for his love and dedication towards his country and armed forces.

Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011 made the special tribute and it touched hearts of many online. He also went training under the Para Brigade in 2015.

Quickly, numerous photos of his gloves flooded social media sites and fans saluted him for his special gesture. Netizens also pointed out how he has donned the insignia on numerous occasions before be it in his cap or his mobile cover and was thrilled to see it in the World Cup too.

Salute & respect to MS Dhoni who printed insignia of ‘Balidan’ on his wicket keeping gloves.👇 That’s the regimental dagger insignia which represents the Para SF, Special Operations unit of Indian Army attached to Parachute Regiment.🙏🇮🇳 @msdhoni #BCCI#INDvSA #Dhoni #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/PIriFyBLW0 — Jagdish Dangi (@jagdishjd07) June 6, 2019

Lt. Colonel of Territorial Army man M.S. Dhoni. On his gloves we can see the #Balidan badge of the Para Special Forces #ParaSF …. The elite special forces of our nation. #ParachuteRegiment #Paratroopers pic.twitter.com/da87RxKPQx — Krrissh Yadhu (@KrrisshYadhu) June 6, 2019

Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 106 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Para) (Airborne)

The balidan, a validation of, ‘Who Dares Wins’.

MS Dhoni Wicket Keeping gloves. Having,#BalidanBadge pic.twitter.com/gIgp21GNN8 — Girish Bharadwaja (@Girishvhp) June 6, 2019

This man shows his love for the nation and army.

A Regimental Dragger(BALIDAN) of Indian Army Para Special Force on MS Dhoni Gloves. #IndianArmy #Balidan pic.twitter.com/P5haUEyQcy — Sachin Joraviya (@SachinJoraviya) June 5, 2019

This is why we love u @msdhoni. Thanks to show your love and support for our military PARA SF. Rounded is the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on Dhoni’s gloves. pic.twitter.com/NgoAriDUxH — Ram (@myself_Anuz) June 5, 2019

MS Dhoni wear Regimental dagger(Blidan Batch) symbol of the Indian army Para special forces on his gloves.

Love for Indian Defence forces…🙌 pic.twitter.com/ikEtXW76Yi — Ashok Singh Choudhary(Jat) (@ashok_Singh05) June 5, 2019

Salute & respect to MS Dhoni who printed insignia of ‘Balidan’ on his wicket keeping gloves.👇 That’s the regimental dagger insignia which represents the Para SF, Special Operations unit of Indian Army attached to Parachute Regiment.🙏🇮🇳#INDvSA #Dhoni @majorgauravarya pic.twitter.com/WHnlClBUXO — Mujaid Alam Bakarwal🇮🇳 (@alam_mujaid) June 5, 2019