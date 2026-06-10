YouTuber flaunts gold jewellery on social media, robbed of items worth Rs 10 lakh

Several valuables, including gold and silver jewellery, cash, and even a carton consisting of energy drinks, were stolen (Photo: @NewsAlgebraIND/X)

A popular YouTuber from Madhya Pradesh was robbed of jewellery and cash worth nearly Rs 10 lakh after she showcased her collection and an affluent lifestyle on social media.

Rachna Gurjar, a resident of Mohani village in the Shivpuri district, had shared videos in which she could be seen singing folk songs and flaunting her gold jewellery.

According to several media reports, the incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday when burglars broke into Gurjar’s house while the family was asleep.

Vistar News, a Hindi news channel, reported that the thieves cut through the fence and entered the house using a wooden ladder. The report added that several valuables, including gold and silver jewellery, cash, and even a carton consisting of energy drinks, were stolen. The estimated value of the stolen property is reportedly between Rs 8 and Rs 10 lakh.