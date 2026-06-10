YouTuber flaunts gold jewellery on social media, robbed of items worth Rs 10 lakh

A popular YouTuber from Madhya Pradesh was robbed of jewellery and cash worth nearly Rs 10 lakh after she showcased her collection and an affluent lifestyle on social media.
Rachna Gurjar, a resident of Mohani village in the Shivpuri district, had shared videos in which she could be seen singing folk songs and flaunting her gold jewellery.
According to several media reports, the incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday when burglars broke into Gurjar’s house while the family was asleep.
Vistar News, a Hindi news channel, reported that the thieves cut through the fence and entered the house using a wooden ladder. The report added that several valuables, including gold and silver jewellery, cash, and even a carton consisting of energy drinks, were stolen. The estimated value of the stolen property is reportedly between Rs 8 and Rs 10 lakh.
The family reportedly discovered the burglary around 4 am after waking up and finding the room locked from the outside. Unable to get out, they contacted relatives, who arrived at the house, opened the room and helped them.
“They locked us inside the room and then committed the burglary. They took away gold, silver jewellery, cash and a carton of energy drink, worth around Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. They also changed the angles of the CCTV cameras, possibly with a lathi, so that their faces were not recorded,” Gurjar told NDTV.
The police suspect the burglars could belong to the same village or nearby areas and could have had prior knowledge of the family’s routine and house layout, NDTV reported.
Watch here:
SHOCKER 🚨 YouTuber Rachna Gurjar from Shivpuri, MP, showcased her gold collection and home in social media reels.
Now, thieves have stolen all gold, cash and even energy drinks 🤯
Police say thieves used those videos to study the house layout and CCTV locations before carrying… pic.twitter.com/dmceBX0Ba2
— News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) June 9, 2026
The Hindi channel’s video about the burglary has since gone viral, prompting numerous reactions.
“There are two take aways- 1 how much a person can be dumb and their depts then this is perfect example. 2 at what length a person can go to become famous then this is a perfect example!” a user wrote. “Probably she thinks these jewellery are nothing as compared to the “fame and payout” she will get from those reels,” another user commented.
“Showoff is good, even billionaires show off thier yachts etc but proper insurance and safety mechanisms will be in place which is lacking in these gold collection show off,” a third user reacted.