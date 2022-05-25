scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
From geolocation tags to vlogs, Netizens can’t get enough of the village where Panchayat was shot

The web series was shot in Mahodiya village of Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh.

May 25, 2022
Panchayat season 2, amazon prime panchayat, village where panchayat 2 was shot, real fulera village panchayat season 2, TVF panchayat amazon prime, Indian ExpressPanchayat also gained much appreciation for its realistic depiction of the village atmosphere.

The much-awaited season two of Panchayat was released on Amazon Prime on on May 18. The web series, set in a small village, has opened to rave reviews.   

Other than the reviews, the hilarious but profound one-liners from the series has inspired several memes and jokes on social media

While Panchayat has an engaging storyline and stellar cast, the series has also gained much appreciation for its realistic depiction of the village atmosphere. 

The show, which was shot in Mahodiya village of Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh, compelled many netizens to know more about the location. 

Soon after the show’s release, people on Twitter identified the sites shown in the web series using geolocation tags. 

A Twitter user, @in20im, shared aerial shots of several places such as the panchayat office, water tank, and temple which were featured in the show. 

While sharing the aerial shots of these locations, the Twitter user even shared the particular coordinates of the shoot location much to the delight of Panchayat fans. 

Devendra Adlak, a native of Bhopal who runs a YouTube channel named 9x Traveller, made a blog that gave a tour of Mahodiya village.

So far, the vlog, which was published on May 23, 2022, has been viewed over 32,000 times. Commenting on the video, a YouTube user wrote, “It’s one of my favourite series… thanks for making this vlog ❤️❤️🔥”. Another person remarked, “Now fulera becomes a heritage site”.

