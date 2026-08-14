7 Madhya Pradesh labourers find Rs 50 lakh diamond in abandoned mine

Ravi Patel, a diamond official, confirmed that it weighed 17.96 carats and described it as “gem quality”.

Seven daily-wage workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district may have struck it rich after finding a 17.96-carat diamond in a leased mine. The stone, which is believed to be of ‘gem quality’, could fetch close to Rs 50 lakh at auction.

Akhilesh Pal and six other labourers had taken a shallow mine on lease in Sarokha village around two years ago. After spending months without finding anything valuable, they stopped work and left the mine untouched for nearly a year. They later began working on another mine nearby.

Their luck changed after heavy rains prompted them to inspect the old mine again. While looking over the site, Pal noticed a stone lying near the top.