7 Madhya Pradesh labourers find Rs 50 lakh diamond in abandoned mine

Seven daily-wage workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district may have struck it rich after finding a 17.96-carat diamond in a leased mine. The stone, which is believed to be of ‘gem quality’, could fetch close to Rs 50 lakh at auction.
Akhilesh Pal and six other labourers had taken a shallow mine on lease in Sarokha village around two years ago. After spending months without finding anything valuable, they stopped work and left the mine untouched for nearly a year. They later began working on another mine nearby.
Their luck changed after heavy rains prompted them to inspect the old mine again. While looking over the site, Pal noticed a stone lying near the top.
“We had been mining there for about two years,” Pal told the BBC, “but we had no luck, so we closed the mine for a year. We had started another mine right next to it.” He added, “When we went there to inspect the new one, we also looked inside the old mine, and that’s where we found it – right on top.”
The stone was subsequently examined by diamond officials. Ravi Patel, a diamond official, confirmed that it weighed 17.96 carats and described it as “gem quality”. He said the variety is considered among the finest forms of naturally occurring diamonds and called the find “precious”.
The diamond is expected to be auctioned by the government, possibly in October. Patel said it could bring in around Rs 50 lakh, with bidders from both India and overseas expected to participate.
Once the diamond is sold, the government will take a 12 per cent royalty from the proceeds. The remaining money will then be shared equally by the seven workers.
Panna has seen several similar discoveries by people working on leased land. In June, a tribal family found an 11.19-carat diamond in the area, valued at around Rs 30 lakh. The same family had also discovered a much larger 19.22-carat stone in 2024, which was sold for Rs 93 lakh at a government auction.