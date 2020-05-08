Follow Us:
Friday, May 08, 2020
COVID19

A milkman’s unique ‘no-touch delivery’ system earns praise online

The photo went viral after IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the picture on Twitter and got everyone talking online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 8, 2020 2:35:03 pm
coronavirus, covid-19, covid 19 jugaad, coronavirus innovation, milkman coronavirus innovation, jugaad technology, viral news, indian express People loved how he not only followed social distancing norms but maintained proper hygiene. (@AwanishSharan/ Twitter)

A photo of a milkman who has come up with a creative technique to deliver milk while maintaining physical distancing from customers has gone viral on social media. Many have shared the photo and praised his ingenuity.

In the photo, the milkman is seen sitting on his motorcycle with big cans of milk attached on either side. But there’s a big funnel and pipe that allows him to pour milk directly into a customer’s vessel while maintaining distance. The undated photograph appears to have been clicked in Madhya Pradesh given the license plate on the motorcycle.

People on the microblogging site praised the frugal and effective idea.

Earlier, a modified e-rickshaw impressed many including business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who even talked about hiring the creator.

