A milkman’s unique ‘no-touch delivery’ system earns praise online

People loved how he not only followed social distancing norms but maintained proper hygiene. (@AwanishSharan/ Twitter) People loved how he not only followed social distancing norms but maintained proper hygiene. (@AwanishSharan/ Twitter)

A photo of a milkman who has come up with a creative technique to deliver milk while maintaining physical distancing from customers has gone viral on social media. Many have shared the photo and praised his ingenuity.

In the photo, the milkman is seen sitting on his motorcycle with big cans of milk attached on either side. But there’s a big funnel and pipe that allows him to pour milk directly into a customer’s vessel while maintaining distance. The undated photograph appears to have been clicked in Madhya Pradesh given the license plate on the motorcycle.

The photo went viral after IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the picture on Twitter and got everyone talking online.

“Necessity is the mother of invention.”

In India: जुगाड़ पहले से तैयार है. आप काम बताओ. #Social_Distancing pic.twitter.com/ElcljWiDvK — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 7, 2020

People on the microblogging site praised the frugal and effective idea.

Respect For The MilkMan.

New ways of maintaining #SocialDistancing in our daily lives. PS: Hope he cleans the pipe daily 😊 pic.twitter.com/iEBCtwA00k — Kumar Manish #StayAtHome 🏡 (@kumarmanish9) May 7, 2020

Good to see that some people go extra mile to keep themselves and others safe. Let’s do basic minimum things of staying at home, wearing mask and keeping social distance even if we cannot go an extra mile like this innovative milkman. pic.twitter.com/RrjYVtdaKW — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) May 7, 2020

Mauka mile to bhartiya har sthaan mein apni chaap chodne ki kuvat rakhta hai. 😀😀👌👌 — James Kandi (@jameskandi1006) May 7, 2020

Superv jugad — Shamimul Khan (@khan_shamimul) May 7, 2020

Really Hat’s 👍👍🙏

Good initiative good logic 🙏 — @bhi’Sohni (@abhisohni) May 7, 2020

So innovative… Good to see that awareness.. — Jignesh Pampaniya (@Er_Jrpampaniya) May 7, 2020

Desh ma talent ni kami nathi. 👍🏻 Respect for them. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/jAr3WrBUfV — Karan Pandya #StayHome (@karan8866) May 7, 2020

Earlier, a modified e-rickshaw impressed many including business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who even talked about hiring the creator.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd