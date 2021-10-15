MP man distributes free petrol to celebrate birth of girl child in his family

To celebrate the birth of a girl child in his family, a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district is giving away free petrol. Petrol pump owner Deepak Sainani decided to do something unique to celebrate the birth of his sister Sikha Porwal’s little girl on October 9. “Since the opening of the petrol pump in March this year, I wanted to come up with a way to give back to my customers and the little girl’s birth during the auspicious days of Navaratri gave me the needed push,” Sainani told the indianexpress.com.

Hesitant at first, Sainani did not want people to think of this as a marketing gimmick to promote his petrol pump. However, after much thought, he finally decided to execute it. “I did not want people to think of this as a cheap publicity stunt, which is why I sat on the idea for a while but then decided to go ahead with it as I felt that it is the thought that counts.”

L-R: Mother Sikha Porwal with her newborn baby girl; Board displayed at the petrol pump. L-R: Mother Sikha Porwal with her newborn baby girl; Board displayed at the petrol pump.

After coming up with a plan, Sainani decided to execute it on the auspicious days of Ashtami, Navami and Dussehra that fall on 13,14 and 15 October this year. He even put up a signboard that informed his customers of the 5-10 per cent extra petrol being offered on the occasion of his niece’s birth.

Sainani analysed the peak hours of his petrol pump and offered the extra petrol during those hours. “I observed the maximum customer footfall between 9-11 in the morning and 5-7 in the evening and accordingly decided to offer the additional 5-10 per cent at this time,” Sainani said. Five per cent extra was offered to those buying petrol worth Rs 100 and 10 per cent for those buying worth Rs 200-500.

When asked how the customers responded, Sainani said that he did not give much thought to the response as his idea was to share the happiness. He also meant it as a gift to his sister, who is differently-abled and had come home to Betul for the child’s birth. Sainani jointly owns the petrol pump with his brother.

“The birth of a girl should be celebrated with as much pomp and show as done on the birth of a boy. There should be no difference,” Deepak’s uncle Raju Sainani told the indianexpress.com.