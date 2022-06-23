scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

Watch: MP groom prefers bulldozer over horse or car for marriage procession

The groom, a civil engineer by profession, said he had been working with construction-related machines, including bulldozers, every day as part of his job.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 23, 2022 3:42:27 pm
groom bulldozer procession, MP groom bulldozer wedding, mp baraat bulldozer, engineer bulldozer wedding, indian expressSome photos and videos of the marriage procession went viral on social media. (Source: VVSingh4BJP/Twitter)

While bulldozers are more in news these days over their use for razing the properties of rioters in some states, a groom here in Madhya Pradesh chose it, instead of a horse or car, for his marriage procession.

Two women family members also accompanied the groom, Ankush Jaiswal, on the bulldozer during the wedding procession on Wednesday in Jhallar village under Bhainsdehi tehsil of Betul district.

Also Watch |Couple uses excavator as seat at wedding reception, what happens next has internet in splits

Some photos and videos of the marriage procession went viral on social media.

Jaiswal, a civil engineer by profession, said he had been working with construction-related machines, including bulldozers, every day as part of his job.

“Therefore, a thought came to my mind that I should use such equipment as part of my wedding to make it a memorable event,” Jaiswal said.

The loader bucket of the bulldozer was decorated appropriately for the occasion, he said.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UKPremium
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UK
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...Premium
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...
MVA crisis | Behind Surat to Guwahati flight: fear of rebels returning to...Premium
MVA crisis | Behind Surat to Guwahati flight: fear of rebels returning to...
Mohammed Saqib writes: BRICS summit needs to focus on breaking Western he...Premium
Mohammed Saqib writes: BRICS summit needs to focus on breaking Western he...
More Premium Stories >>

“I sat comfortably on it during the marriage procession,” Jaiswal said.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement