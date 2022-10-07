MP cops make miscreants blow trumpets into each other’s ears. Watch video

Police officers in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur took an unusual measure to deal with a few miscreants who troubled the passersby by blowing trumpets into their ears. The officers, in a tit-for-tat action, decided to teach them a lesson also by blowing toy trumpets into the ears of the troublemakers who were later made to do ‘murgha’, a form of stress punishment.

The video featuring the bizarre punishment was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. The clip shows a police officer making a young man blow a toy trumpet into another one’s ears. In one instance, the officer himself blows the plastic trumpets into the ear of a youngster.

As per ANI tweet, the miscreants allegedly blew trumpets into the ears of passersby. A police official was quoted as saying by ANI, “instructions are to take action against notorious elements and people who disturb others by blowing trumpets. Post exhortation,we seize their trumpets.”

ALSO READ | Video of Porsche-driving man being punished in Indore sparks debate on social media

Watch the video here:

#WATCH| MP: Police uniquely deal with miscreants who allegedly blew trumpets into passersby’s ears in Jabalpur(6.10) Instructions are to take action against notorious elements&people who disturb others by blowing trumpets. Post exhortation,we seize their trumpets:Police official pic.twitter.com/LEYHs0oBOH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 6, 2022

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 18,000 views on Twitter. Many users found the unique punishment funny and many others appreciated the police force for the action taken against them.

A user commented, “Teaching them in their own ‘LANGUAGE’.” Another user commented, “This is how policing should be done. A dose of their own medicine.” A third user wrote, “Timely action taken by Police, commendable.”

Bizarre punishments often grab attention online. In January 2019, employees in a company in China were reportedly forced to crawl on the street for failing to reach their annual targets. A video of the incident showed the staff on all crawl amid traffic in Tengzhou, China and the punishment had triggered furious reactions online.