MP artist carves Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi portrait on paneer

Alia Bhatt’s latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi is not just experiencing success at the box office, it has also managed to win over the audiences. Bhatt’s look in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has also become a topic of discussion, and now, an artist paid ode to it by carving her face on a block of paneer.

While food art is not new on the internet, an artist from Ashta, Madhya Pradesh is making waves online after etching out the actor’s portrait with the signature red bindi as seen in the film, with her head covered with a saree’s pallu.

Sharing the process in a now-viral Reel video posted on Instagram, artist Praful Jain was seen carving out Gangubai’s face on the surface of a paneer slab with a sharp paper-knife. Then using the same technique as coffee-stain art, Jain used soy sauce to reveal the portrait.

“This form of art is really challenging but I enjoy making this, especially jab ghar par paneer ban ne wala hota hai (when paneer is about to be cooked at home),” he wrote in the caption. He also clarified that the food was not wasted as paneer was consumed later.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the 21-year-old artist said, “I made paneer pakoda with the same, later,” adding that it took roughly one-and-half hours to make the portrait. “I keep the entire process soo hygienic that I could eat it later on,” he added.

Explaining how the idea of using paneer for paintings came to him, Jain said it was actually more of a coincidence that started the series. Previously, he had also made a paneer portrait of Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham Singh using the same technique.

“I was eating paneer one day and it had a slit in middle, I saw a pattern and realised I could make art with it,” he said. “I always love to experiment with non-traditional forms of doing art. Making art with different things such as daily items fascinates me,” he explained.

While his creativity impressed many online, who tagged the actor to see his unique artwork, others couldn’t stop cracking jokes asking whether “chilli paneer was on the menu that night”.