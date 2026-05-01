Watch: Mountaineer performs Bharatnatyam at Everest foothills, wins hearts

In a mesmerising moment, a mountaineer performed Bharatnatyam at the base of Mount Everest ahead of her ascent. Saanika Shah performed the ancient dance form as a part of a traditional pooka ceremony at base camp, which is winning hearts on social media.
Shah, who has trained in Bharatanatyam since childhood, described the dance as both a personal ritual and a tribute to the mountains. The now-viral video captures her performing against the snow-capped landscape ahead of embarking on the world’s most challenging climbs.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Shah wrote that she had long promised herself she would perform Bharatanatyam at Everest Base Camp as a way of representing her dual passions for dance and mountaineering. She noted that while her focus on climbing had taken precedence in recent years, she had made it a point during her last three expeditions to incorporate dance into her journeys.
“It was always my dream to offer Bharatanatyam at the feet of Everest…Sagarmatha Devi. Not just as a performance… but as a prayer,” she wrote in the caption.
Shah described her dance as her way of asking the mountains for permission and offering respect, expressing gratitude to Sagarmatha Devi and Ganesha. “Offering Bharatanatyam here has been one of the purest dreams of my life coming true,” she added.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video quickly gained traction, with several social media users hailing her performance. “Taking classical dance to the heights of Everest this is next-level passion and power hatssoff for you,” a user wrote. “So heartening to see this! You’ve turned the Everest Base Camp into a temple of Art. May the blessings of the mountains be with you as you prepare for the summit.The whole country is cheering for you. Best wishes for your Everest summit!” another user commented.
“So true Everest is divine the energy the grace she holds cannot be explained. For climbers she is sacred. Wishing you good luck,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This content is for inspirational purposes and does not serve as a recommendation for high-altitude activities.