Watch: Mountaineer performs Bharatnatyam at Everest foothills, wins hearts

The now-viral video captures her performing against the snow-capped landscape ahead of embarking on the world’s most challenging climbs (Image source: @saanikashah__/Instagram)

In a mesmerising moment, a mountaineer performed Bharatnatyam at the base of Mount Everest ahead of her ascent. Saanika Shah performed the ancient dance form as a part of a traditional pooka ceremony at base camp, which is winning hearts on social media.

Shah, who has trained in Bharatanatyam since childhood, described the dance as both a personal ritual and a tribute to the mountains. The now-viral video captures her performing against the snow-capped landscape ahead of embarking on the world’s most challenging climbs.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shah wrote that she had long promised herself she would perform Bharatanatyam at Everest Base Camp as a way of representing her dual passions for dance and mountaineering. She noted that while her focus on climbing had taken precedence in recent years, she had made it a point during her last three expeditions to incorporate dance into her journeys.