Caught on camera: Motorman, RPF personnel pull woman away from train’s path in Mumbai’s Byculla

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have often been praised online for saving lives with their prompt actions. This weekend, a woman’s suicide attempt was foiled by the prompt action of a railway motorman and an RPF personnel at Byculla station in south Mumbai.

A video showing the rescue operation has surfaced online. The clip, shared by Twitter user Manthan K Mehta, shows people shouting after spotting a woman on the railway track. The woman is seen walking towards a moving train. As the train approaches, RPF personnel rush to save her. One of them swiftly gets her off the track as a motorman reaches the other side.

Watch the video here:

(Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)

A woman’s suicide attempt in front of a local train was foiled due to presence of mind of a @Central_Railway motorman and RPF personnel at Byculla station on Saturday pic.twitter.com/FafFdtFSKk — Manthan K Mehta (@manthankmehta) August 28, 2022

Mehta tweeted that the incident happened on Saturday. “A woman’s suicide attempt in front of a local train was foiled due to presence of mind of a @Central_Railway motorman and RPF personnel at Byculla station on Saturday,” he tweeted.

In July this year, two RPF personnel saved a man’s life at KR Puram railway station in Bengaluru. A video of the incident that surfaced online shows a man trying to climb onto the platform from the track, but in vain. Before the train passed, RPF personnel rushed to the spot and pulled him to safety in the nick of time.

Last year, Mumbai Police was praised online for saving a man’s life. Tagging the police force, a man had posted a note saying he was entangled in a financial mess and was having extreme thoughts. The police later tweeted that they connected with the man and were able to console him.