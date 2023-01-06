Motorcyclist has a close shave with moving truck. Watch video

One needs to be extremely cautious while driving on the road and accidents usually occur when traffic rules go for a toss. A motorist’s close shave from getting under the wheels of a truck has stunned netizens and the hair-raising video is doing the rounds on the internet.

The clip shared by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter shows a motorcyclist heading straight onto the main road from a pocket road. Meanwhile, a truck reaches the spot and veers to the left, cutting across the lane and moving towards the footpath. The two-wheeler rider promptly turns away and emerges unscathed.

Kabra noted in a roughly translated tweet in Hindi, “Maintain similar so that accidents do not occur. Others are safe and you are also safe.” Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 7,000 views on Twitter.

Netizens were shocked to watch the video and some users criticised the two-wheeler rider for careless driving. A user commented, “No sir! The two wheeler is at fault. When you come in to the main carriage way, you stop look and proceed.” Another user’s translated comment read, “There is no role of speed here, the bike rider is careless here, due to which the truck driver’s life was in danger. (Yahaa par gati ka koi roll nahi hai,bedrakari hai bike Wale ki jis wajeh se truck wale ki jaan-maal ko nukshan hua.)” A third user commented, “So dangerous Sir.”

In September last year, a pedestrian’s narrow escape from being run over by a car grabbed attention online. The woman was seen walking past a stationary autorickshaw and a speeding car hit the three-wheeler. However, the woman escaped unhurt while the autorickshaw fell on the other side and the car hit a post.